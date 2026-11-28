Following its inaugural engagement at Barrio BX in the Bronx, Rivera-Morales Productions has announced the second installment of BRODEL SANGRE: LA PARRANDA, a community-centered theatrical experience created, written, directed and produced by Puerto Rican playwright and Bushwick-raised artist Jonathan Rivera Morales.

Acclaimed actor Luis Antonio Ramos joins Rick Gonzalez and Flaco Navaja in the role of Antonio 'Toño' Rivera as the reading series continues at Cocotazo in East Harlem on Saturday, December 12, 2026.

The inaugural engagement at Barrio BX brought together artists and members of the community for an intimate evening of theater, music and cultural celebration. Among those in attendance were actors Berto Colón, Elvis Nolasco and René Rosado, along with acclaimed director Eif Rivera. The evening concluded with a live musical performance by Flaco Navaja & The Razor Blades.

Through his independent production company, Rivera-Morales Productions, Jonathan is reimagining how audiences experience theater, challenging the boundaries of traditional theatrical spaces while creating more inclusive and accessible experiences within the very communities whose stories are being told.

'For me, it's not just about bringing our communities to the theater. It's also about bringing theater into our communities. I want to create experiences where people feel a sense of belonging, where our culture is not only represented onstage but celebrated throughout the entire experience,' said Rivera Morales.

The second installment of LA PARRANDA will expand upon that vision, intentionally engaging the five senses through culinary arts, photography, music and live theater.

In collaboration with Cocotazo and Chef Frances, the evening will feature an intimate VIP culinary experience inspired by the world of the play, alongside Papi, Tío & 'Em, a community-driven photography exhibition honoring the men in our lives.

Following the staged reading, Rick Gonzalez, also known as REGO, will take to the turntables for a special DJ set.

'Tapping into the five senses is very personal to me. The food we grew up eating, the music we listened to, the photographs in our homes and the spaces where we gathered are all part of our storytelling. I'm interested in exploring how those elements can coexist with theater. I want people to experience the world of the play before the first word is even spoken.'

BRODEL SANGRE follows two Puerto Rican brothers who reunite in their late father's Bushwick bar, confronting their complicated relationship, generational trauma, grief, masculinity and forgiveness.

Inspired by the Puerto Rican tradition of a parranda, the reading series travels from neighborhood to neighborhood, transforming local establishments into intimate theatrical spaces while celebrating the businesses, artists and people who give these communities their identity.

LA PARRANDA marks the beginning of a larger artistic vision for Rivera-Morales Productions, an independent production company committed to reimagining how theater is created, experienced and shared, while strengthening the relationship between the arts and our communities.

BRODEL SANGRE: LA PARRANDA - STOP TWO will perform on Saturday, December 12, 2026 at Cocotazo in East Harlem, New York. Doors open at 6:30 PM. Limited capacity. RSVP required. For more information, visit https://www.brodelsangre.com.

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