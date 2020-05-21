Listen to the First Episode of THE DISSENTERS Podcast Hosted by Debra Messing and Mandana Dayani

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

You can now listen to the first episode of the newly launched podcast The Dissenters from Dear Media podcast network, hosted by Debra Messing and co-creator of I AM A VOTER Mandana Dayani. The first guest is NYT bestselling author, Glennon Doyle.

The trio dive into women empowerment, politics, racial justice and more.

Listen below!

