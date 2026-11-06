Listen: THE GILDED AGE Christmas Album, Featuring Audra McDonald, Kelli O'Hara, and More

The cast of HBO’s Emmy Award-nominated Original Drama series The Gilded Age has come together for Voices Of The Gilded Age: The Christmas Album, a new collection of Christmas classics and original songs. The album is out now on Concord Theatricals Recordings.

Broadway stars are featured on the album, including Ben Ahlers, Christine Baranski, Laura Benanti, Denée Benton, Carrie Coon, Jordan Donica, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Donna Murphy, Kelli O’Hara, Taylor Richardson, Morgan Spector, Taylor Trensch, and Adrienne Warren.

Listen to the full album below!

Produced by Latin GRAMMY-winning songwriter and producer Desmond Child, a longtime fan of The Gilded Age who brought together members of the series’ Tony Award-winning and nominated cast of Broadway and stage veterans for this project, the album features two new original songs, both written by Child, alongside a variety of holiday favorites.

Concord previously released the album’s first single, “The World Needs Some Christmas,” performed by 2026 Theatre World Award-winner and SAG Award-nominee Ben Ahlers (Death of a Salesman). The track, which is one of the original songs written by Child for the project, pairs Ahlers’ vocals with sweeping orchestration and a timely message of hope, connection and togetherness.

The tracklist also features Brian Stokes Mitchell performing “It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” Christine Baranski performing “We Need A Little Christmas,” Audra McDonald, Donna Murphy and Kelli O’Hara performing Stephen Sondheim’s “I Remember,” Kelli O’Hara performing “I’ll Be Home For Christmas,” Adrienne Warren performing “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” Denée Benton and Jordan Donica performing “O Holy Night,” Audra McDonald performing “I Wonder As I Wander,” Taylor Richardson and Taylor Trensch performing “Let It Snow,” Celia Keenan-Bolger and Laura Benanti performing “Wexford Carol,” and Donna Murphy performing “It’s Been Real,” another original song written by Desmond Child. Carrie Coon and Morgan Spector also bring Clement Clarke Moore’s “‘Twas The Night Before Christmas” to life woven throughout the album.

The album is co-produced by GRAMMY Award winner Sean Patrick Flahaven, edited and mixed by GRAMMY® winners Ian Kagey and Derik Lee, and mastered by GRAMMY winner Oscar Zambrano, with art direction by Derek Bishop.

The album arrives on the heels of the Season 4 premiere of The Gilded Age on Sunday, November 1 on HBO and HBO Max.

Voices Of The Gilded Age: The Christmas Album Tracklist

*original song written by Desmond Child

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