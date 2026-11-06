Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Listen: Scott Fagan's Lost 1971 Broadway Rock Opera SOON Released
The rock opera starred Fagan and Richard Gere and closed after one day on Broadway.
Soon has been a long time coming. Featuring songs originally drawn from the 1971 Broadway rock opera of the same name, has been in the making for about 55 years and finally sees the light of day today via Fire Records & Earth Recordings.
Soon was conceived as a radical call-to-arms against the complacency of the modern world, and a tone poem about art, radicalism, commerce, and corruption. The rock opera drew on Fagan’s own experiences in the music industry, and featured him in the lead role, alongside Richard Gere, Barry Bostwick (later the lead in Grease and The Rocky Horror Show), Joe Butler (of Lovin’ Spoonful), Vicki Sue Robinson, and Peter Allen. The original Broadway production, subject to creative meddling that compromised its creators’ vision, closed the day after its opening. A year later, it was restaged in Los Angeles for a brief two-week run. Then Fagan’s opus was lost to time. The album was shelved, never to be recorded or heard. Until now.
Recorded over seven days in July 2025 at Sam Phillips Recording Service in Memphis, a hallowed studio that has hosted Johnny Cash, Bob Dylan, Alex Chilton, and The Cramps among others, the sessions found the now 81-year-old singer-songwriter working with a crack Memphis rhythm section—drummer Terence Clark (Brandi Carlisle, Keith Urban), guitarist Steve Selvidge (The Hold Steady, North Mississippi All Stars) and keyboardist Rick Steff (Cat Power, Dexy’s Midnight Runners, Lucero).
Tracklist
1. Let The World Begin Again
2. Soon
3. Music Music
4. Roll Out The Morning
5. Faces Names and Places
6. Child of Sympathy
7. Straight
8. Wait
9. To Touch The Sky
10. What’s Gonna Happen To Me When I’m 50?
11. Sing A Happy Song
12. It Won’t Be Long
13. Please Be Well
Photo Credit: Leslie Puett / Download Hi-Res Image
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode