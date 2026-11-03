Listen: Nicolas King Releases NO BAD CHORDS Live Album Honoring Mike Renzi

401 RECORDS has released the new album by Nicolas King on CD and streaming formats today, Tuesday, November 3. No Bad Chords: Live in New York City – A Tribute to Mike Renzi celebrates the dazzling career of the late Mr. Renzi, an accomplished pianist and arranger, but also King's mentor, music director, and friend.

The album features arrangements which Renzi created for King, but also for musical luminaries such as Mel Tormé, Lena Horne, Jack Jones, and more. The album was recorded at the supper club 54 Below on April 28, 2026, what would have been Renzi's 85th birthday.

King will launch No Bad Chords with album release concerts in New York, NY at 54 Below (November 3); Cranston, RI at The Blue Room (November 15); Boston, MA at Club Café (November 16); and Boca Raton, FL at The Wick Theatre (December 6).

“No Bad Chords: Live in New York City – A Tribute to Mike Renzi” – Track List



1. Yes I Can – Charles Strouse / Lee Adams

I Can See It – Harvey Schmidt / Tom Jones (Originally arranged for Nicolas King)

2. I've Got the World on a String – Harold Arlen / Ted Koehler (Originally arranged for Lena Horne)

3. Can't Take My Eyes Off You – Bob Crewe / Bob Gaudio (Originally arranged for Nicolas King)

4. Introduction

5. Where Is Love? – Lionel Bart

Blame It on My Youth – Oscar Levant / Edward Heyman (Originally arranged for Nicolas King)

6. You Wanna Bet – Cy Coleman / Dorothy Fields (Originally arranged for Nicolas King)

7. Johnny One Note – Richard Rodgers / Lorenz Hart (Originally arranged for Nicolas King)

8. Spring Can Really Hang You Up the Most – Tommy Wolf / Fran Landesman

Just One of Those Things – Cole Porter (Originally arranged for Nicolas King)

9. She Loves Me – Jerry Bock / Sheldon Harnick (Originally arranged for Jack Jones)

10. I Wish I'd Met You – featuring Gabrielle Stravelli

Johnny Mandel / Richard Rodney Bennett / Frank Underwood (Originally arranged for Lena Horne and Sammy Davis, Jr.)

11. Ding-Dong! The Witch Is Dead – Harold Arlen / E. Y. Harburg (Originally arranged for Maureen McGovern)

12. When the World Was Young – Philippe-Gérard / Johnny Mercer (Originally arranged for Mel Tormé)

13. Pick Yourself Up – Jerome Kern / Dorothy Fields (Originally arranged for Mel Tormé)

14. His Hands – Ann Hampton Callaway (Arranged by Tedd Firth)

15. Thank Yous

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