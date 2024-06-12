Listen: Kevin William Paul Discusses THE OUTSIDERS & More on BACKSTAGE WITH BECCA B.

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A new episode of Backstage With Becca B. with Kevin William Paul is now LIVE! On this episode Becca talked with Kevin about his journey into theater, the multifaceted influences that contributed to his artistic development, from his family's love for music to his athletic background, his thought process behind choosing Carnegie Mellon University for drama school, his love and passion for writing his own music, his audition experience for The Outsiders on Broadway and his love for the book which the show does a good job matching the tone of, the impact of reading The Outsiders in school and how the black and white aesthetic and themes resonated with him, writing a poem about masculinity and fathers and sons during a trip to Atlanta, which he later shared with his cast during rehearsals for The Outsiders, the evolution of portraying the character of Bob from La Jolla Playhouse to Broadway, the challenges of creating a complex character and the learning experiences gained, how he prepared to make his Broadway debut, self confidence in this industry, and much more.

Listen below!

About Backstage With Becca B.:

From the West Coast to Broadway, Becca Brown is bringing you interviews with some of the best talent in theatre. Becca has over six years of experience in social media. She was a social media intern and director at one of the top online broadcasting networks in Los Angeles, AfterBuzz TV. It was there where she got experience as an on-camera host. She hosted the after shows for Freeform's "Shadowhunters", "Recovery Road", "Guilt", and "Switched At Birth", Netflix's "13 Reasons Why" and "Fuller House", and Lifetime's "Dance Moms". She has promoted several Los Angeles and New York City productions as well as talent in music, television, theatre, and film via social media over the years.

Check out more interviews here: https://www.backstagewithbeccab.com/