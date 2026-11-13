Listen: CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Cast Album Releases New Single 'Mungojerrie and Rumpleteazer'

Atlantic Records has unveiled a new single from CATS: The Jellicle Ball (Original Broadway Cast Recording). Performed by Jonathan Burke and Dava Huesca, listen to “Mungojerrie and Rumpleteazer” available everywhere now HERE. The full album will arrive on February 12th with pre-orders available HERE.

Recorded by the full company of CATS: The Jellicle Ball, the album was produced by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Alana da Fonseca. CATS: The Jellicle Ball is a kaleidoscope of glittering spectacle, iconic music and electrifying ballroom choreography that The New York Times calls “a lightning strike that sets joy free!”

CATS: The Jellicle Ball (Original Broadway Cast Recording) continues Atlantic Records' long-running string of landmark Original Broadway Cast Recordings, including 2015's GRAMMY Award-winning, RIAA Diamond-certified milestone, Hamilton, 2017's GRAMMY Award-winning Dear Evan Hansen, 2021's GRAMMY Award-winning Jagged Little Pill ,” 2024's GRAMMY Award-nominated musicals, The Notebook and Suffs, 2025's GRAMMY Award-nominated musical, Just In Time, and the recently released cast album for The Lost Boys.

CATS: The Jellicle Ball began preview performances at the Broadhurst Theatre on March 18, 2026, and opened Tuesday, April 7 as the best-reviewed musical of the Broadway season. It went on to receive nine Tony Award nominations and won three: Best Direction of a Musical (Zhailon Levington & Bill Rauch), Best Choreography (Omari Wiles & Arturo Lyons), and Best Costume Design of a Musical (Qween Jean), marking the first time in history that an openly trans woman won Broadway's highest honor.

The production was also honored with three Drama Desk Awards, two Outer Critics Circle Awards including Outstanding Revival, three OBIE Awards, two New York Drama Critics Circle Special Citations, two Chita Rivera Awards, two Audelco Awards, three Dorian Theater Awards, and three Hewes Awards. CATS: The Jellicle Ball has music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and is based on Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats by T.S. Eliot.

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