Listen: Bradley Gibson, Simba in THE LION KING, to Release Debut EP HEART ON THE LINE

Broadway and West End performer Bradley Gibson will release his debut EP, HEART ON THE LINE, on November 6, 2026, marking a new chapter in his career as an independent recording artist.

Known for playing Simba in Broadway’s The Lion King and starring in Disney’s West End production of Hercules, Gibson steps beyond the characters he has brought to life onstage and screen to share stories entirely his own.

Blending contemporary pop, R&B, and dance influences, HEART ON THE LINE is a six-track journey through intimacy, longing, heartbreak, desire, and liberation. The project moves through distinct emotional and sonic landscapes, drawing on Gibson’s experiences with love and identity.

For Gibson, the EP is more than a musical debut: it is an artistic declaration. After nearly two decades performing professionally, he embraces his own voice and imagination, exploring the intersection of vulnerability, sensuality, and self-expression. A companion visual world extends the project through music videos, photography, and editorial imagery.

Gibson’s stage credits include Broadway’s The Lion King, Chicago, Rocky, and A Bronx Tale. His screen work includes Netflix’s Partner Track, Power Book II: Ghost, Kung Fu, and Fire Island. He recently made his West End debut starring in Disney’s Hercules.

With HEART ON THE LINE, Gibson invites audiences to discover another side of his artistry—one where he is not interpreting someone else’s story, but telling his own.

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