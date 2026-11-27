The Nice List: Studio Cast Recording is now available in digital and streaming formats. The recording features Jennifer Barnhart as Cookie, Joshua Dela Cruz as Chestnut, Tony Award nominee Ana Gasteyer as Raisin, Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart as Santa, Nick Kohn as Fruitcake, Isabelle McCalla as Gumdrop, and Don Darryl Rivera as Marzipan.

True to the holiday spirit, The Nice List was created in the midst of the Broadway shutdown during the 2020 global pandemic. For the all-star digital broadcast, audiences donated to Feeding America, the non-profit organization that provides nourishing meals to families in need. The stage musical made its world premiere in 2025 at the Bristol Riverside Theatre in Bucks County, PA. The show's junior edition debuted later that year at Theatre Raleigh in Raleigh, NC. It will also receive a production this Christmas season at Arizona Broadway Theatre in Peoria, AZ.

When Santa announces he has to leave the North Pole for an important trip, he puts two elves in charge of the all-important “Nice List!” Excited to show they can handle the job, the elves get to work but soon realize they're in “over their candy canes.” As they struggle to decide who's naughty and who's nice, the list gets shorter and shorter… until it seems like no one will get presents at all.

The show features book and lyrics by Phoebe Kreutz and music by Gary Adler. The Nice List album – with performances by a cast of Broadway and TV all-stars – is produced by Michael Croiter, with Telly Leung, Joey Monda, and Alan Muraoka serving as executive producers.

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