Listen: Alex Joseph Grayson Sings 'Roll the Dice' From BIG MAN

The original stage work BIG MAN: A NEW MUSICAL has released the show's third single “Roll the Dice” in streaming and digital formats today, Friday, November 13 to benefit the Alzheimer's Associatio. November is officially recognized as National Alzheimer's Disease Awareness Month. The Rat Pack-inspired original song is performed by Broadway's Alex Joseph Grayson, who recently starred as Dallas Winston in The Outsiders.

The musical features music by Billboard-chartingsongwriter Billy Recce (Little Black Book, Fowl Play), book and lyrics by Sheryl Berk (New York Times bestselling author), and arrangements by Lena Gabrielle (Five: The Parody Musical, ¡Americano!, Emojiland). The song, orchestrated and produced by Nick Anton, features vocalist Neal Young and background vocals by Eric Byers, Juan Castro, Sierra Rein, and Melissa Zimmerman.

“Roll the Dice” introduces audiences to Jimmy (aka “The Big Man”), a dazzling young headliner on the 1960s Las Vegas Strip who lives in the imagination of Albert, an 85-year-old man living with Alzheimer's disease. Jimmy is Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Sammy Davis, Jr. rolled into one shiny package: all swagger, style, and larger-than-life charm. The musical is currently being developed for commercial production by an acclaimed Broadway creative team.

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