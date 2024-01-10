Lindsay Lohan Makes MEAN GIRLS Cameo In New Movie Musical

The original Mean Girls star can be seen in the new movie musical, coming to theaters on January 12.

By: Jan. 10, 2024

Warning: The following story contains spoilers for the Mean Girls movie musical.

The Mean Girls movie musical features a cameo from original cast member Lindsay Lohan.

The star of the original 2024 film is confirmed to have made an appearance in the new movie musical adaptation, in theaters this Friday, January 12.

Lohan is featured during the penultimate scene of the film, as the host of the Mathletes state finals. The cameo reunited her with Tina Fey, who wrote and also starred in both films.

The child star made a surprise appearance at the film's premiere on Monday, standing with Lorne Michaels and Fey, along with Angourie Rice, who plays Cady in the 2024 film.

Lohan is the only cast memeber from the original film to make a cameo in the movie, aside from Fey and Tim Meadows reprising their roles as Ms. Norbury and Principal Duvall, respectively.

Amanda Seyfried and Rachel McAdams have teased in the past that more original cast members were in discussion to appear in the movie musical, but those ultimately did not pan out.

Mean Girls also stars Reneé Rapp, Auli’i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Avantika, Bebe Wood, Christopher Briney, Jenna Fischer, Busy Philipps, and Ashley Park.

The film follows new student Cady Heron (Rice) is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called “The Plastics,” ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Wood) and Karen (Avantika).

However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina’s crosshairs.

As Cady sets to take down the group’s apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Cravalho) and Damian (Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school.    

Watch the new trailer here:



