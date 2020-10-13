Lincoln Center Appoints Jim O'Hara as Chief Operating Officer

As COO, Jim will direct, oversee, and coordinate campus operations and services, as well as all financial aspects of the institution.

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts today announced the appointment of Jim O'Hara as Chief Operating Officer, an executive leadership position that will manage the operational and financial wellbeing of the organization.

"The arts bring us together, remind us of our common humanity, and advocate for a more just society," said Henry Timms, President and CEO of Lincoln Center. "Financial responsibility and operational sustainability are key to maintaining a healthy organization, so we may continue innovating for future generations. Jim's cross-sector experience, leadership style, and record of sound financial stewardship will be key for building our way forward."

As COO, Jim will direct, oversee, and coordinate campus operations and services, as well as all financial aspects of the institution. He will work closely with the Finance, Audit, and Investment committees of the Board and act as a key liaison and thought partner to the campus's constituent organizations across operations and finance.

"I'm grateful to be joining the Lincoln Center team," said Jim. "Lincoln Center holds an important leadership role in the performing arts. The imagination and breadth of opportunities across the campus and beyond make this place extraordinary. I look forward to working with everyone at Lincoln Center as we serve our constituents, increase the diversity of our audiences, communities, performers and staff, and reimagine and strengthen the performing arts for the 21st century."

About Jim O'Hara:

Jim recently served as Chief Financial Officer at 92nd Street Y, a world-class nonprofit that connects people at every stage of life to the worlds of education, the arts, health and wellness, and Jewish life. Serving also as the Deputy Executive Director and Interim Executive Director during leadership transitions, he provided strategic and financial oversight during his eight-year tenure, successfully providing improvements to operations and delivering an annual operating surplus. He also led the completion of a major capital campaign and building renovation/master planning process, delivered sustainable operating improvements - system, capital and internal control - and streamlined business processes.

Before 92Y, Jim worked in finance, operations, product leadership, and strategic planning for Nielsen Company, the global leader in audience measurement. As Nielsen Media Research CFO, he oversaw all financial aspects for Nielsen's Media operations, ensuring accuracy and integrity and strong relationships across the organization, and with customers, owners, investment bankers, partners, and the public. Jim began his career at Leslie Sufrin and Company, P.C, a New York City based public accounting firm.

Jim volunteers with several community and faith organizations, including serving on the boards/committees for Calvary Hospital, the Catholic Faith Network and the Diocese of Rockville Centre. Jim makes his home in Rockville Centre, New York with his wife and is the proud parent of three.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You