Lilli Cooper, Telly Leung, Robin de Jesús & More Featured on Selda Sahin and Derek Gregor's Debut Album

Songwriters Selda Sahin and Derek Gregor will release their debut album, 'While The Coffee's Still Hot', volumes 1 and 2, on Monday, November 16th, 2026.

The album includes vocalists: Tony Award nominee Lilli Cooper ('Spring Awakening', 'Tootsie'), Troy Iwata ('The Daily Show', 'Be More Chill'), Robin de Jesus ('Tick, Tick...Boom!', 'In The Heights'), Telly Leung ('Glee', 'Aladdin'), Zachary Noah Piser ('Maybe Happy Ending'), Natalie Weiss ('Everyday Rapture', 'American Idol'), Jane Bruce ('Jagged Little Pill'), Jerry Dixon ('Once On This Island', 'If/Then'), Eric Michael Krop ('Godspell', 'The Simpsons'), Mason Olshovsky ('Lost Boys', 'EPIC'), Morgan Reilly ('Freestyle Love Supreme'), Keaton Whittaker ('A Little Night Music', Daisy Grenade), Gabe Violett ('The Voice', 'Spring Awakening'), Michael Thomas Grant ('Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist'), Zach Fogel ('The Land', 'The Who's Tommy') Rachel Croom ('Big Music Fan'), Cassie Lloyd, Kelly Collins, and Aaliyana Garcia.

To celebrate the upcoming release, they will be making their Joe's Pub debut on Sunday, November 15th at 8:30pm.

In addition to several vocalists from the album, expected to perform at Joe's Pub are two-time Tony Award winner Michael Cerveris ('Fun Home', 'Assassins'), Oscar Williams ('Fun Home'), Aaron Harrington ('Wanted', 'Rent') and Jake McKenna ('I Can See Your Voice')

Selda and Derek are award-winning songwriters for the stage and screen. Their songs have been performed at venues around the world. Their musicals in development include Modern, Particle, Off Season, and Roots Grow Back. 'While The Coffee's Still Hot', volumes 1 and 2, feature songs from these musicals and other music projects.

Pre-Save 'While The Coffee's Still Hot (Vol 1)': https://ffm.to/xv7a6yb

Pre-Save 'While The Coffee's Still Hot (Vol 2)': https://ffm.to/mk6oyne

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