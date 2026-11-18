The Joyce Theater Foundation will welcome the return of Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo, known as the Trocks, for three weeks of ballet and comedy, December 15, 2026–January 3, 2027, in The Joyce Theater’s Tino & Rajika Puri Auditorium.

The all-male comic ballet company will present two programs featuring interpretations of classical favorites including Swan Lake, Les Sylphides, and Paquita, alongside the New York premiere of Seán Curran’s Metal Garden. The engagement will also mark the farewell of longtime company member Robert Carter, who will give his final performance on January 3 after 31 years with the Trocks.

Carter, who joined the company in November 1995, is the longest-serving dancer in its 52-year history. A Charleston, South Carolina native, Carter trained at the Ivey Ballet School and Joffrey Ballet School and performed with the Dance Theatre of Harlem Ensemble. Throughout his career with the Trocks, Carter has become known for his classical technique and comic timing, performing internationally as characters including the ballerina Olga Supphozova and Yuri Smirnov, an aspiring opera singer who found his way into ballet.

Founded in New York City in 1974, Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo combines classical ballet technique with comedy, parodying the conventions, characters, and traditions of the art form. The company’s dancers perform en pointe, taking on both male and female roles from the classical ballet repertory.

Program A

Program A features the company’s signature interpretation of Swan Lake and Paquita, which showcases the dancers’ classical technique. The program also includes the New York premiere of Metal Garden by choreographer Seán Curran, a contemporary addition to the company’s repertory.

Program B

Program B features Les Sylphides, a comic interpretation of the Romantic ballet; Go for Barocco, a parody of neoclassical ballet; and Walpurgisnacht. Both programs highlight the company’s approach to classical dance, combining technical precision with physical comedy and theatrical characterization.

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