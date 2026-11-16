Lauren Yee to Lead Public Playwriting Workshop at Hunter College MFA Playwriting Program

The Hunter College MFA Playwriting Program will host its second Public Playwriting Workshop of the 2026-27 season led by Lauren Yee, writer of the NYT Critic's Pick King of the Yees. This is a free, open-to-all workshop for students, theatre makers, and anyone with an interest in the craft and practice of dramatic writing. An acclaimed playwright and Hunter faculty member, Lauren Yee's Public Playwriting Workshop is titled 'Following Your Intuition: Writing When You Have Nothing' and will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2026, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm in the Frederick Loewe Theatre at Hunter College (119 East 68th St, New York). Yee's master class will feature a lecture, facilitated writing exercises for all attendees, and a direct Q&A session.

'We are thrilled to continue our 2026-27 Public Master Class season with the remarkable Lauren Yee,' said Christine Scarfuto, Director of Hunter College's MFA Playwriting Program. 'Our public workshop series is built on the belief that making theatre should be accessible to everyone. Lauren, who has been a terrific instructor to our MFA students, brings direct experience as a writer confidently navigating the contemporary playwriting landscape, an abundance of kindness, and precision to her work as both an artist and teacher. After the enormous success of our first Public Playwriting Workshop this season with Anne Washburn, I can't wait to welcome writers returning and new alike back to the Loewe Theater for another impactful evening of exploring one's intuition as a writer.'

More Public Master Classes are planned for the 2026-27 season. Future guest artists will be announced at a later date.

About Lauren Yee

Lauren Yee is an award-winning playwright, screenwriter, and librettist based in New York City who has taught in Hunter's MFA Playwriting program. Prior to the pandemic, Lauren was named by American Theatre as the second-most-produced playwright of that upcoming season. Recent plays include Cambodian Rock Band with music by Dengue Fever (South Coast Rep, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, La Jolla Playhouse, Signature Theatre, East West Players), The Great Leap (Denver Center, Seattle Rep, Atlantic Theatre, Steppenwolf, American Conservatory Theatre), King of the Yees (Goodman Theatre, Center Theatre Group), and Mother Russia (Seattle Rep, Signature Theatre, upcoming at Hampstead Theatre, South Coast Rep, Trinity Rep). She is writing the book for the musical adaptation of Madeleine L'Engle's A Wrinkle in Time, with music and lyrics by Heather Christian. Honors include the Doris Duke Artists Award, Whiting Award, Steinberg/ATCA Award, American Academy of Arts and Letters literature award, Horton Foote Prize, Kesselring Prize, Primus Prize, a Hodder Fellowship at Princeton, and the #1 and #2 plays on the 2017 Kilroys List. TV: 'Pachinko' (Apple), 'Soundtrack' (Netflix), 'Interior Chinatown' (Hulu), 'Billions' (Showtime), 'Clipped' (FX). She's previously developed pilots for Netflix and Apple and is currently developing TV and feature projects for Netflix and Universal. BA: Yale, MFA: UCSD. laurenyee.com

About the Hunter College MFA Playwriting Program

The Hunter College MFA Playwriting Program is a highly-selective and rigorous two-year program located in the heart of New York City. Hunter MFA students study with award-winning dramatists including David Adjmi, Eboni Booth, Lisa D'Amour, Haruna Lee, Julia May Jonas, and Anne Washburn in a program that offers intensive, hands-on writing workshops and fosters a collaborative, close-knit artistic community. With only five students in each cohort, the program ensures each playwright receives dedicated, personal attention. As part of the CUNY system, the Hunter College MFA Playwriting Program is noted for providing an exceptional and affordable education. Learn more here: https://www.hunter.cuny.edu/artsci/theatre/programs/mfa-in-playwriting/

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