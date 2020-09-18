Lauren Patten, Jackie Burns and More Join BROADWAY CHANCE STYLE from Chance Theater

Broadway stars and a Chance Artist share stories and sing songs at Broadway Chance Style.

Chance Theater has announced Broadway Chance Style, a special event featuring four Broadway artists alongside a Chance Resident Artist for an evening of stories, Q & A, and performance.

Get full details and the lineup here:

ARTIST LINE-UP

Ryan Vasquez

2020 Drama Desk Award Nominee - Outstanding Featured Actor, The Wrong Man

Ryan was performing as Alexander Hamilton in Hamilton on Broadway before the COVID-19 shutdown. Ryan received a 2020 Drama Desk nomination for originating the role of The Man in Black in The Wrong Man, collaborating with Hamilton's Tony Award-winning director Thomas Kail and Tony Award-winning music director Alex Lacamoire. The show had an incredible off-Broadway run and is expected to head to Broadway when Broadway returns.

Lauren Patten

2020 Drama Desk Award Winner - Outstanding Featured Actress, Jagged Little Pill

Lauren was performing in her award-winning role of Jo in the Broadway premiere of the new musical, Jagged Little Pill (based on the music of Alanis Morissette and written by Diablo Cody). She made her Broadway debut as Medium Alison in Fun Home. She also appeared Off-Broadway in the acclaimed premiere of the Pulitzer finalist The Wolves, which won she and her castmates Obie and Drama Desk Awards for Best Ensemble.

Jackie Burns

Irne Award Nominee - Best Actress In A Musical, Wicked

Jackie is Broadway's longest-running Elphaba in Wicked, a role she also performed as part of the National Tour. You may also recognize her (sans green make-up) from the Broadway and National Tour of If/Then. She also spent some time as part of the cast of the Tony Award-winning revival of the iconic musical, HAIR.

Monika Peña

2020 Ovation Award Nominee - Lead Actress In A Musical, Lizzie, The Musical

Monika has appeared in several Chance productions, including the titular roles in Lizzie, The Musical (Ovation Winner: Best Production of a Musical - Intimate Theater, Ovation Nominee: Best Lead Actress in a Musical) and Violet (LA Times Critic's Choice, Ovation Recommended, Chancie Award: Best Lead Performance in a Musical), as well as Princess Fish in Claudio Quest (West Coast Premiere, Chancie Award Nominee: Best Lead Performance). Other favorite shows include Man of La Mancha (Aldonza), West Side Story (Maria), and at South Coast Repertory in Alexander and the... Very Bad Day and A Christmas Carol.

Friday, September 25th at 6:00 p.m. PST. Zoom call set up by Chance Theater. Details are emailed out the day of the event. $45.00 Single Viewer or $60.00 Household. Go to www.ChanceTheater.com/BCS to book tickets or call (888) 455-4212, Tue-Thu, 12:00 - 3:00 p.m..

