Latiné Musical Theatre Lab and Teatro LATEA Announce Partnership For An Evening Of New, Latiné Musicals This April

The Latiné Musical Theatre Lab is announcing a partnership with Teatro LATEA to continue pursuing the development of Latiné voices in the theater, most specifically musical theater. The Lab and LATEA will initially present four (4) fifteen (15) minute excerpts of different musicals in development. Titled "4x15", this collaboration will feature characters, plot, and music from the selected four scripts and scores, all work in progress

This represents an exciting opportunity to develop shows written by Latiné artists, providing a forum in which to consider the future of musical theater - through the prism of Latiné writers and their stories. The event will be in-person at Teatro LATEA in the Lower East Side of NYC on the evening of April 12th. For submissions please visit the Latiné Musical Theatre Lab website to learn about the 4x15 guidelines and deadlines.

"We are tremendously proud of the work of the artists of our community, and we are very honored that we get to develop projects of this kind to promote, celebrate and amplify them," said Ryan Morales Green, Founder and Executive Director of the Latiné Musical Theatre Lab.

"For many years we have been producing the work of Latiné creatives, to be able to continue to do it with new vibrant organizations reaffirms our commitment and it invigorates our work," said Miguel Trelles, Executive and Artistic Director of Teatro LATEA

The Latiné Musical Theatre Lab, LLC is an NYC-based organization committed to developing, producing, and advocating for new Latiné-written works of musical theatre. The Lab seeks to revolutionize the great American tradition of musical theatre and narrow the gap of opportunity for Latiné artists in the industry.

Teatro LATEA (Latin American Theater Experiment Associates) is a performing arts theater company that has been a Latino cultural staple for over 30 years. Through multicultural and multidisciplinary initiatives at The Clemente, which it helped establish, LATEA assiduously promotes and produces Latino performing arts to and for Latinos and multicultural audiences.

For more information on the Latiné Musical Theatre Lab and Teatro LATEA, visit their websites at https://www.latinemtlab.org and https://teatrolatea.org. You can also donate to the Latiné Musical Theatre Lab here and to LATEA here. For tickets to the upcoming 4x15 show, you can subscribe to the Lab's email list for updates on programming and events, and be the first to know when tickets become available.