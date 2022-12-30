Last Day To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide

Voting ends tomorrow for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide! This is your final chance to make your voice heard about theatre across the globe for the 2021/2022 season. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites.

Winners will be announced in January

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

2022 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards

Select your city from the list below.

Also submit your votes for the 2022 Cabaret Awards and Off-Broadway Awards.