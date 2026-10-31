LOSING YOUR BAG Starring Pauline Chalamet To Make English Language World Premiere

L'Alliance New York announces the English-language world premiere of Losing Your Bag, written and directed by Pascal Rambert and performed by Pauline Chalamet, on November 19, 20, and 21, 2026 at 7:30PM at Le Skyroom at L'Alliance New York (22 East 60th Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10022). Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased at https://lallianceny.org/event/losing-your-bag/.

Making its English-language premiere, this one-woman piece is a collaboration between renowned French playwright Pascal Rambert and actress Pauline Chalamet. The play follows a young woman with a Master's degree, who is-temporarily-a window cleaner. Over the course of the performance, she expresses her anger at social stratification and grapples with loneliness, in a world divided between 'people who succeed and people who are nothing.' 'A gritty text in which a window cleaner settles her scores with capitalist society.'-Le Monde

Pascal Rambert is a French writer, choreographer, and director for the stage and screen. In 2016, he received the Theater Prize from the Académie Française for his entire body of work. Among the affiliated institutions, he worked closely with Paris Théâtre des Bouffes du Nord and the National Theater of Strasbourg. In 2026, he was made a Knight of the Legion of Honor.

Rambert's theatre plays and choreographies have been produced by the structure, supported by the French Ministry of Culture and Communication, and staged in Europe, North America, Asia, Russia, South America and the Middle East.

His writings (theatre, stories and poetry) are published in France and translated, published and staged in over 20 languages around the world. His dance pieces, including Memento Mori (2013) created with lighting designer Yves Godin, have been performed at major festivals and contemporary dance festivals in Europe as well as New York, Tokyo and Los Angeles.

One of Rambert's career highlights is Clôture de l'amour (Love's End) (2011), for which the script won the prize for public theater in the Theater 2013 - Dithea competition, the prize for best new French-language play from the Syndicat de la Critique (Critics' Union) in 2012, and the Grand Prize for dramatic literature from the Centre national du théâtre (National Theater Center) in October 2012. In 2017, Clôture de l'amour was staged over 180 times in France and many more all over the world and was translated into 23 languages. Another notable play is Répétition (Rehearsal) (2014), presented as part of the Festival d'Automne in Paris, which won Rambert the 2015 annual prize for literature and philosophy at the Académie Française.

Other acclaimed works in the past decade include Avignon à vie (Avignon for Life), De mes propres mains (With My Own Hands), Argument, Une vie (A Life), Actrice (Actress), Reconstitution, Nos Parents (Our Parents), and Christine.

In 2019, Soeurs (Sisters) premiered in France, followed closely by the Spanish version, Hermanas. In the same year, Rambert was a Visiting Belknap Fellow in the Humanities and a Visiting Lecturer at Princeton University. In 2019, he was a Belknap Long-term Fellow at Princeton University for 3 months. In 2022, he created his new play Sowane, written for Egyptian actresses and actors during the D-CAF Festival in Cairo (EGY), and adapted his play Finlandia, created in Madrid in 2022 for Israel Elejalde and Irene Escolar, into a French version with Victoria Quesnel and Joseph Drouet at The Bouffes du Nord Theater in Paris (FR). In 2025, he created the Mexican version of Ranger, and the first part of his French trilogy Les conséquences at the TNB in Rennes, which was on tour in Paris at the Théâtre de la Ville as part of the Festival d'Automne in Paris, Annecy and Nice. He recreated Soeurs with Audrey Bonnet and Victoria Quesnel in 2026.

Pauline Hope Chalamet is an American and French actress. She made her feature film debut in Judd Apatow's comedy The King of Staten Island (2020). From 2021 to 2025, she starred in the HBO Max comedy series The Sex Lives of College Girls. Chalamet is a co-founder of the production company Gummy Films, set up in 2019. Through the company, she has co-produced and starred in the dark comedy film What Doesn't Float (2023).

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 0 Days 13 Hrs 25 Min 50 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming