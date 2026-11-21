BAAD! The Bronx Academy of Arts and Dance is set to present the return of Los Nutcrackers: A Christmas Carajo, written by Charles Rice-González and directed by Nicco Diaz. Celebrating its 22nd year at BAAD!, the beloved holiday production welcomes Diaz to the director's chair for the first time. Blending two holiday classics, The Nutcracker and A Christmas Carol, the play offers a distinctly queer, Latine take on the season, following a couple on a psychedelic journey through their lives one Christmas Eve.

In-person performances take place December 11–13 and 17–19, 2026, with simultaneous livestream performances on December 13 and 19. The shows are at 8 pm, except for Dec. 13, which is a 5 pm show. All in-person performances will be held at BAAD!, located at 2474 Westchester Avenue in the Westchester Square section of the Bronx. Tickets are $25 for in-person performances, with sliding-scale pricing available for virtual audiences. To purchase tickets, visit https://LosNutz26.Eventbrite.com. BAAD! is accessible via the #6 train to Westchester Square or Zerega Avenue. For more information, call 718-918-2110.

This year's production brings together a cast of Latine performers, featuring returning actors Frankie Allday as Carlos, Robert Maisonett as Gabriel, and Jesse Vega as The Guide, and making their BAAD! debuts are Alejandro Jimenez and Robert Mercado in multiple roles.

Charles Rice-González has written several plays, including Pink Jesus, The Happy Hour and I Just Love Andy Gibb published in Blacktino Queer Performance: A Critical Anthology (Duke Press) and produced at Pregones Theater. His lauded debut novel, Chulito, is about a 16-year-old Latino tough boy coming out in the South Bronx, and he co-edited the anthology From Macho to Mariposa: New Gay Latino Fiction. He has published over two dozen works and has won several awards, including the Letras Boricuas Fellowship (2024), PEN America Writing as Activism Fellowship (2022), MacDowell Fellowship (2022), where he was named a James Baldwin fellow, and the Emerging Writers Award from the Lambda Literary Foundation (2014). He received an MFA in Creative Writing from Goddard College and is an Associate Professor of English at Hostos Community College/CUNY.

Nicco Diaz is an award-winning Afro-Boricua playwright, poet, actor, teaching artist, and cultural producer from the Bronx and East Harlem. His multidisciplinary work explores queer identity, Afro-Caribbean heritage, community, and radical joy. He is the founder of iconicco. productions, creator of Poetry & Potions Open Mic and a recipient of FUERZAFest's Outstanding Achievement in Playwriting Award. A recipient of the 2026 Bronx Cultural Visions Fund, Diaz is currently developing his original one-person show, Worth the Wait (o ten paciencia puñeta), slated to premiere in 2027. Diaz makes his directorial debut at BAAD! with the 22nd anniversary production of Los Nutcrackers, bringing his playful, community-centered artistic perspective to this longstanding Boogie Down holiday tradition.

About BAAD!



The Bronx Academy of Arts and Dance (BAAD!) is a nationally recognized arts organization co-founded in 1998 by award-winning dancer/choreographer Arthur Avilés and writer/activist Charles Rice-González. Through its arts programming, BAAD! presents cutting-edge works in dance and all creative disciplines that bring a queer perspective to the socio-political/cultural dialogue of The Bronx and New York City to empower women, people of color, and the LGBTQ+ community. BAAD! is home to Arthur Aviles Typical Theatre and the AATT Academy. In 2013, BAAD! moved from Hunts Point to Westchester Square and is celebrating 25 years of being BAAD!

BAAD! receives support from the Mellon Foundation, the Howard Gilman Foundation, the Ford Foundation, the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, the SHS Foundation, the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs, the Mertz Gilmore Foundation, the Lily Auchincloss Foundation, the Scherman Foundation, Ruth Foundation for the Arts, The Pierre and Tana Matisse Foundation, the New York State Council on the Arts, the Jerome Foundation, the Robbins Foundation, the Mid-Atlantic Arts Fund, the Mosaic Network and Fund, the Harkness Foundation for Dance, the Jody and John Arnhold Foundation, and private donations.

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