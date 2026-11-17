The film adaptation of Eugene O'Neill's Pulitzer Prize-winning play Long Day's Journey Into Night will be released digitally next month. According to Gold Derby, the film will receive a digital release on streaming platforms on December 4. The film stars two-time Academy Award-winner Jessica Lange, reprising her 2016 Tony Award-winning Broadway role for the big screen, alongside Academy Award-nominee Ed Harris, Ben Foster, and Colin Morgan.

The film was an international co-production between the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia, and was filmed at Ardmore Studios in the fall of 2022. It premiered at the Dublin International Film Festival on February 27, 2025. The film was released on September 25, 2026.

Jessica Lange plays the emotionally troubled, and addiction-plagued matriarch Mary Tyrone. Ed Harris co-stars as her husband James, self-made man, renowned actor, and failed property magnate. The Tyrone family is completed by Ben Foster as the charming, but wayward and hard-drinking elder son, Jamie, with Colin Morgan as the poetic, bleakly optimistic and consumptive younger son, Edmund – a portrait of O'Neill himself.

Over the course of a day, a married couple, Mary and James Tyrone, and their two sons, Jamie and Edmund, grapple with Mary's morphine addiction and confront each other over the past in a series of emotionally tense and volatile exchanges.

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