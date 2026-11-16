After four performances since its June premiere, Live & Direct will return to Magnet Theater on Sunday, December 6, at 7:30 p.m. The 50-55-minute comedy show brings together nine performers of color in an original, experimental format that turns everyday experiences into unscripted, director-led theater. Tickets are $17.

Rather than starting with an extended monologue, each scene begins with a performer sharing a brief, personally meaningful moment - a routine errand, a small misunderstanding or an unexpected exchange - and casting their ensemble members on the spot to the premise of that moment. That performer then takes a director's chair and cues the scene live, allowing the actors to find comedy through honest behavior, distinct points of view and relationships.

In Act I, inspired by actual Events, the real-life encounters establish honest portrayals of characters and worlds. Act II revisits the scenes through new casting, settings and circumstances, with other ensemble members able to step in and redirect the action. Act III opens the show into callbacks, unexpected connections and free play across those worlds. No two performances unfold alike.

Influenced by the NYC long-form tradition associated with Del Close and the theatrical improvisation of Keith Johnstone, Live & Direct explores what happens when performers take ownership of their narratives and then surrender them to an ensemble's imagination. Since premiering June 2026, the show has evolved through four performances, refining their distinctive blend of improvised storytelling, live direction and theatrical experimentation.

The ensemble includes Margaret Zhao, Chris Bazemore, Rajyashree 'Rai' Sen, Delmar Dualeh, Isamar Rosado-Aponte, Davonte Smith, Bianca Casusöl, Billy Soco and Paul Ton. Soco is artistic director of Magnet Theater's Megawatt house-team program and a faculty member at The Second City Conservatory. Selected ensemble credits and affiliations include The Second City, UCB, Magnet Theater, Story Pirates, Reductress, Baby Wants Candy, and The Apollo Theater.

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