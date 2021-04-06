Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BWW Social

Follow BroadwayWorld on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram


LISTEN: Richard Ridge Will Chat with Marisha Wallace on Clubhouse- Friday at 2pm!

Tune in to listen as they discuss her new album, Tomorrow, and more!

Apr. 6, 2021  

LISTEN: Richard Ridge Will Chat with Marisha Wallace on Clubhouse- Friday at 2pm! BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge will be chatting with Broadway and West End star Marisha Wallace on the new audio platform Clubhouse!

Tune in on the app on Friday, April 9 at 2pm ET. Click here to access the event.

On Broadway, Marisha Wallace starred in shows including Disney's Aladdin and Something Rotten! and then in the UK, as Effie White in the stellar West End hit Dreamgirls before following this up as Becky in the unmissable Waitress. She is set to star in the London Coliseum production of Hairspray as Motormouth Maybelle.

What is Clubhouse?

Clubhouse is an invite-only space for casual, drop-in audio conversations-with friends and other interesting people around the world. Go online anytime to chat with the people you follow, or hop in as a listener and hear what others are talking about.

Learn more about the app in our Clubhouse guide.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Jazz Hands T-Shirt
Featured Actor T-Shirt
BroadwayWorld Unisex T-Shirt

Related Articles
The 15 Best Theater Tweets from Theater Stars and Fans This Week Photo

The 15 Best Theater Tweets from Theater Stars and Fans This Week

A BroadwayWorld Guide to Clubhouse Photo

A BroadwayWorld Guide to Clubhouse

VIDEO: Watch Damon J. Gillespie Takeover Our Instagram! Photo

VIDEO: Watch Damon J. Gillespie Takeover Our Instagram!

16 Tweets From This Week for Anyone Who is Missing Theater Right Now Photo

16 Tweets From This Week for Anyone Who is Missing Theater Right Now


From This Author Team BWW