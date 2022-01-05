LA Institutions Require Boosters, Boston Invests in the Arts

Related Articles
Buy at the Theatre ShopT-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
More Hot Stories For You
-
VIDEO: Watch Hugh Jackman Talk THE MUSIC MAN and Watch New Performance Clips
Performances of The Music Man might be paused for now, but it won't be long before the company, led by Hugh Jackman, is back onstage again. Below, wat...
Sierra Boggess Announces Engagement to Stefano Da Fre
Broadway veteran Sierra Boggess has shared some happy news from Finland! The soprano just announced her engagement to filmmaker Stefano Da Fre. Broadw...
Allan Larson, Father of Jonathan Larson, Has Passed Away
Allan, along with his late wife Nanette, and daughter Julie, created the Jonathan Larson Performing Arts Foundation following the playwright’s death i...
Claybourne Elder Reunites With Mystery Man Who Paid For His Broadway Tickets 15 Years Ago
Claybourne Elder, who is currently starring in Company on Broadway, took to Instagram to share a story of kind-heartedness he experienced in a Broadwa...
Joan Copeland, Stage and Screen Actress and Sister of Arthur Miller, Dies at 99
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Joan Copeland, stage and screen actress, and sister of playwright Arthur Miller, has died at age 99....
James Monroe Iglehart Will Join the Cast of CHICAGO on Broadway
James Monroe Iglehart will take over the role of Billy Flynn in the Broadway production of Chicago! He will take over the role on January 17, replacin...