L Morgan Lee, Bonnie Milligan & More to Star in THE DANISH GIRL Concert

Breaking the Binary Theatre revealed the complete cast for the one-night-only concert of The Danish Girl taking place at Lincoln Center's David Rubenstein Atrium on Friday, November 20 at 7:30pm ET, as part of the Lincoln Center Presents season. The free concert, which will celebrate Transgender Day of Remembrance, will star Ari Notartomaso, Bianca Leigh, Tony Award winner Bonnie Milligan, Drama Desk Award nominee Chip Zien, Obie Award winner John-Michael Lyles, Tony Award nominee L Morgan Lee, Tony Award winner Ruthie Ann Miles, and Lucille Lortel Award winner Tiffany Mann.

Based on the award-winning book by David Ebershoff, the new musical features book and lyrics by Nora Brigid Monahan, an original score by Alex Parker, and direction by Georgie Rankcom. The concert, which held its first private workshop earlier this year, is being developed by Strus' commercial producing venture, Benson Drive Productions.

A limited number of reserved, complimentary Fast Track tickets will be released today, Monday, November 16 at 12pm ET. Additional general admission complimentary tickets are available on a first come first serve basis on the day of the performance.

The new musical adaptation of The Danish Girl sets to song the groundbreaking story of Lili Elbe, one of the most famous figures in transgender history. In a contemporary art gallery, a woman stands before the century-old paintings by Gerda Wegener and Lili Elbe, searching for the truth behind the mythology of their lives and queer love. The show is an exploration of the legacy left behind by these two trailblazers and their relevance almost a hundred years later.

The Danish Girl debuted as a bestselling novel and New York Times “Notable Book” by David Ebershoff in 2000 and was later adapted into the Academy Award-winning film in 2015.

As previously announced, the concert will mark Strus's final event as Artistic Director of Breaking the Binary Theatre. New leadership and succession plans will be announced shortly.

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