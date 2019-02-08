Kristen Chenoweth & Patti Murin Head To the Hallmark Channel This Christmas
Broadway leading ladies Kristin Chenoweth and Patti Murin are slated to appear this holiday season in two of the Hallmark Channel's yearly holiday movies!
Tony winner Kristen Chenoweth will star in The Christmas Song. The star will portray as a youth choir director who needs to come up with a big Christmas number for her school's holiday concert.
Frozen star- and confirmed Hallmark holiday film enthusiast-Patti Murin will be featured in a feature titled Holiday for Heroes. The film centers on woman and a soldier, longtime pen pals who eventually meet.
Both films will premiere this November as part of the network's yearly roll out of holiday films.
From This Author Alexa Criscitiello
Follow Alexa on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Alexa_Juno.
