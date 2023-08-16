Kingdom Theatre Will Host Annual All Purple Event This Week

Kingdom Theatre of New York will present its Annual All Purple honors event on August 19. This distinguished occasion will feature live entertainment including a staged reading of the short play "Two Sisters" by Barbara Blatner, live drama performance from the play "Choices Before Us", written and directed by Nickolas The III, live music performances, and a reception.

Join in for this esteemed event as the theatre will also announce their 2023 All Purple honors recipients.

The event features guest performing artists, Derek Kendall, Flora Gillard, Heidy Z, Susan "Dr. Sue" Horowitz, Stephen Cornine, King Koa, Leeolive Tucker, Nubia the MC and more.

Hosted by Robert Kay and Alisa Fidahic

Attire: Semi Formal All Purple suggested

To reserve tickets for $25, call 347 843 9932 or email kingdommtc@gmail.com.