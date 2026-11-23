Khaila Wilcoxon will return to the role of Catherine of Aragon in the Tony Award-winning musical Six beginning November 23, 2026, at Broadway's Lena Horne Theatre.

Wilcoxon succeeds Najah Hetsberger, who played her final performance in the role on Sunday, November 22.

Wilcoxon previously appeared in Six on Broadway. Her additional Broadway credits include Ruben & Clay's Christmas Spectacular, Hadestown and Redwood.

Six Broadway CastPhotosVideosReviewsGrosses Tickets

The current Broadway cast also features Chloe Tucker Caine as Anne Boleyn, Natalie Paris as Jane Seymour, Olivia Donalson as Anna of Cleves, Grammy Award winner Abigail Barlow as Katherine Howard and Stephanie Jae Park as Catherine Parr.

Alternates include Lauryn Adams, Sierra Fermin, Julia McLellan and Aiyana Smash.

The company will remain with the production through its final Broadway performance on January 3, 2027, at 7 p.m.

Now in its sixth year on Broadway, Six has played to more than 2 million audience members and is the longest-running production in the history of the Lena Horne Theatre. The musical currently ranks as the 39th longest-running show in Broadway history and the seventh longest-running Broadway production to originate in the United Kingdom.

Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, Six reimagines the Six wives of Henry VIII as contemporary pop stars, giving each queen the opportunity to tell her story through a concert-style musical competition.

The production has received 35 awards, including the 2022 Tony Award for Best Original Score and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

Six officially opened on Broadway on October 3, 2021, at the Lena Horne Theatre, formerly known as the Brooks Atkinson Theatre.

The musical is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, with choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The creative team includes Emma Bailey (scenic design), Gabriella Slade (costume design), Tim Deiling (lighting design), Paul Gatehouse (sound design), Tom Curran (orchestrations), Joe Beighton (music supervision) and Roberta Duchak (U.S. music supervision).

The production is produced by Kenny Wax, Wendy and Andy Barnes, George Stiles and Kevin McCollum.

The Broadway cast album, Six: Live on Opening Night, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard cast album chart and has accumulated more than 210 million streams. The recording also received a 2023 Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Theatre Album.

Beyond Broadway, Six continues to play London's West End and productions around the world, including engagements in Madrid, Australia and China, as well as tours throughout North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Europe.

Tickets for the remaining Broadway performances are available at SixOnBroadway.com.

See more BroadwayWorld in Google Make us a preferred source and our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers. Add as a preferred source Not now

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming