The company will remain with the production through its final Broadway performance on January 3, 2027, at 7 p.m.
Now in its sixth year on Broadway, Six has played to more than 2 million audience members and is the longest-running production in the history of the Lena Horne Theatre. The musical currently ranks as the 39th longest-running show in Broadway history and the seventh longest-running Broadway production to originate in the United Kingdom.
Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, Six reimagines the Six wives of Henry VIII as contemporary pop stars, giving each queen the opportunity to tell her story through a concert-style musical competition.
The production has received 35 awards, including the 2022 Tony Award for Best Original Score and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.
The Broadway cast album, Six: Live on Opening Night, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard cast album chart and has accumulated more than 210 million streams. The recording also received a 2023 Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Theatre Album.
Beyond Broadway, Six continues to play London's West End and productions around the world, including engagements in Madrid, Australia and China, as well as tours throughout North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Europe.
Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived! The queens are back, and they're ready to ROCK Detroit! The international musical sensation SIX is heading to Detroit's historic Fisher Theatre, and one of its fabulous new queens is stopping by The Roundtable with Robert Bannon to give us the royal scoop!
What happens when classical opera training collides head-on with aggressive post-hardcore rock? You get the viral sensation Broadway Does Punk, a project that takes iconic standards from shows like Wicked, Hamilton, Six, and The Phantom of the Opera and turns them into full-throttle rock anthems.
This week on Tea Time with Mikayla, Mikayla sits down with Peter Van Dam, Partner and Casting Director at The TRC Company, formerly Tara Rubin Casting, for a candid, thoughtful, and deeply illuminating conversation about the human side of casting.
Welcome to a beautifully candid and fiercely nostalgic episode of Entre Acts with host Linedy Genao! This week, Linedy sits down with her everyday backstage dressing roommate, the incredible Grammy-nominated and Drama Desk Award-winning powerhouse Samantha Pauly.
About. This week on Odd Woman Out, Tutz sits down with Kelsie Watts — vocalist, internet obsession, and your new Broadway fixation. You probably first saw her on The Voice turning chairs on Team Kelly Clarkson… and then suddenly she’s all over your TikTok absolutely demolishing vocals like it’s a personality trait.
What if creativity isn’t a lightning bolt… but a mashup? In this episode, Laura shares a Blue Man Group–born concept that can instantly dissolve the “I’m not original enough” spiral: Creation by Recombination—the idea that most innovation comes from connecting existing things in a way no one’s connected them before.
Join Heather and Amber for a big catch up from Heather's trip to NYC and all of the Broadway news you need to catch up on. Plus, we spill the tea on cast announcements of where things go from here for some of our favorites!
"God Save the Queen(s)!" This week we're covering not one, but six of the greatest divas currently on Broadway. Join us as we discuss the musical SIX, and the history behind it, with two very special guests: author, tour guide, and Broadway dresser Teale Dvornik (WICKED), and the current reigning "queen of green," Gianna Yanelli (SIX, MEAN GIRLS)!