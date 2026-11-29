Kevin McHale is defending The Rocky Horror Show after conservative commentators criticized the Broadway revival’s performance at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Saturday, November 28. McHale, who plays Brad Majors at Studio 54, appeared alongside Margaret Cho and fellow cast members in a brief rendition of “Time Warp” as part of the parade’s Broadway medley.

The cast performed in costumes from the show, including fishnet stockings and sheer outfits. Some viewers took to social media to question whether the performance was appropriate for the parade’s family audience. McHale responded by inviting viewers to see the production at Studio 54. “Rocky Horror sending MAGA into a faux outrage spiral in…2026! Losers,” he posted on X. “Anw, come see us 8 times a week!”

The actor continued to respond on X, as seen below:

Come see @rockyhorrorbway @ Studio 54 to be free of losers like this guy: https://t.co/JAWC3YVDnl! — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) November 28, 2026

Wait until you see what happens in Act 2! — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) November 28, 2026

The performance was part of a 10-minute segment that also featured numbers from Hamilton, Wicked, Rent, and Chicago. This year’s parade took place two days after Thanksgiving after severe weather prompted organizers to postpone it.

The Rocky Horror Show cast currently includes Jake Shears as “Frank-N-Furter, Margaret Cho as “Narrator”, Lorna Courtney as “Janet”, Amber Gray as “Riff Raff,” Kevin McHale as “Brad”, Jimin Moon as “Rocky”, George Salazar as “Eddie/Dr. Scott”, Sherie Rene Scott as “Magenta”, Valentina as “Columbia” as well as Renée Albulario, Anania, Boy Radio, Tassy Kirbas, Preston Perez, Caleb Quezon, Andres Quintero and Paul Soileau.

The production broke the house record at Studio 54 for the week ending June 28, 2026 with a box office take of $1,215,225 and became the highest grossing production to play at the theatre. Recap the grosses for The Rocky Horror Show here.

The Rocky Horror Show directed by Tony Award-winner Sam Pinkleton began previews on March 26, 2026, and opened officially on Thursday, April 23, 2026. The creative and design team includes choreography by Ani Taj, music supervision by Kris Kukul, set design by dots, costume design by David I. Reynoso, lighting design by Jane Cox, sound design by Brian Ronan, wig & hair design by Alberto “Albee” Alvarado and make-up design by Sterling Tull. Casting is by Carrie Gardner & Stephen Kopel, and the production stage manager is Bryan Bauer.

The Rocky Horror Show received 9 Tony Award nominations including Best Musical Revival, 6 Drama Desk Award nominations including Outstanding Revival of a Musical, 4 Drama League Award nominations including Outstanding Revival of a Musical, 2 Outer Critics Circle Award nominations as well as 2 Chita Rivera Award nominations for Outstanding Choreography and Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway show.

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