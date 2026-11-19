The hit Edinburgh Fringe show After Endgame from comedian and actor Kevin James Doyle is being released as a comedy special (Kevin's fourth) on Feb 11, 2027 on Doyle's YouTube.

After Endgame, the hit Fringe solo show from comedian and actor Kevin James Doyle will become his fourth comedy special, out February 11, 2027 on Kevin's YouTube channel. After Endgame is both a chess lesson and a life lesson. Comedian and storyteller Kevin James Doyle has a wealth of experience, having taught over 6,500 chess lessons. Doyle takes the audience on a journey across the globe as he is flown to the vibrant city of Singapore at the behest of a mysterious investor. There, he finds himself imparting chess wisdom to some of the world's wealthiest individuals. The tension rises as Doyle navigates these high-stakes players, both on and off the chessboard.

Doyle became a chess instructor in New York City 15 years ago around the same time he started doing stand-up comedy. He loves games of skill such as chess, as well as games like backgammon where chance plays a role. But it was only when he became entangled in an elaborate international business scheme that he was able to join his love of Chess with some truly incredible life experience into After Endgame.

When Doyle returned from Singapore he knew he had to tell this story on stage, a gripping tale of real-life game of deception, with feints and intrigue, which he analyzes with lessons he learned from studying chess. Inspired by films like House of Games and The Color of Money, and the Off-Broadway sleight-of-hand magic show Ricky Jay and His 52 Assistants, Doyle takes audiences on a wild and hilarious ride that is both exciting and tense. After Endgame is even educational as audiences are introduced to figures like the great 19th-century American chess master Paul Morphy, and chess is made to feel less intimidating in the hands of a master teacher with quite a story to tell.

Doyle performed After Endgame on stage at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2024, followed by 2025 dates in Chicago, Columbus, Denver, Los Angeles as well as four weeks off-Broadway at the SoHo Playhouse in NYC. Now the show will find a wider audience as Doyle's fourth comedy special streaming on his YouTube channel starting Feb 11, 2027, directed by his longtime friend and collaborator Cory Cavin.

ABOUT Kevin James Doyle:

Kevin James Doyle is a New York City-based comedian, storyteller whose work blends stand-up comedy and storytelling and theater. He co-wrote and starred in the long running Off-Broadway production How to Be a New Yorker (2012-2015) and has performed at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with The 30 Year Old Virgin (2017), Diary of a Bald Kid (2019), After Endgame (2024), and Wild Card (2025). His comedy specials The 30 Year Old Virgin, Diary of a Bald Kid, Fool Proof are available on his Youtube. After Endgame enjoyed a four-week Off-Broadway run at SoHo Playhouse. Doyle is also the co-host of The Bradshaw Boys, a Sex and the City podcast featuring appearances by all four principal actresses, and co-creator of Great Times with Cory and Kevin, a New York City comedy show running since 2014. During the pandemic, he produced and hosted the Outdoor Comedy Show in Red Hook that was featured in the New York Times. His comedy special Kevin James Doyle vs. the City of New York is a show that went from one-on-one Zoom performances into a live show and a feature-length film shot throughout New York City. A private chess instructor for over 15 years, Doyle currently serves as Creative Producer at SoHo Playhouse, where he founded and leads SoHo Playhouse Jr., the theater's children's theater and education program. kevinjamesdoyle.com

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