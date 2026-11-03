Kenny Loggins Reveals Talks of Potential Broadway Musical Based on His Life

The life and career of Kenny Loggins could become the subject of a new Broadway musical. The singer-songwriter recently revealed that filmmaker and Broadway producer Dori Berinstein has expressed interest in developing a stage production centered on his story.

The possibility emerged during an interview with The San Diego Union-Tribune ahead of the 2026 Coronado Island Film Festival, where Loggins is being honored and a new documentary about his career is receiving a screening.

Berinstein, a six-time Tony Award winner, directed and produced the documentary, Kenny Loggins: Conviction of the Heart. According to Loggins, their collaboration may extend beyond the screen.

"She wants to do a Broadway musical with me, so we might work together again," Loggins told the publication.

Although the singer confirmed Berinstein's interest, the project's format has yet to be determined. When asked about the possibility of a jukebox musical, Loggins suggested that the decision would ultimately depend on the creative direction taken by Berinstein and her writers. He also floated Conviction of the Heart, the title of his documentary and 1991 song, as a possible name for the stage production.

Loggins' songwriting has already had a presence on Broadway. The 1998 stage adaptation of Footloose featured music from the original film, including the title song and "I'm Free (Heaven Helps the Man)," both co-written by Loggins. The show's score and Loggins were nominated for a Tony Award for Best Original Score.

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