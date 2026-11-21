Building Your Best Inc. announces that New York City stand-up comedian Kalliope Barlis will present TRAUMEDY: A Comedy Show on Thursday, December 17, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. at West Side Comedy Club, 201 West 75th Street.

Billed as ‘part trauma, part comedy,’ TRAUMEDY invites audiences to laugh at Barlis’s trauma and forget about their own. After years helping people face their fears, Barlis found the scariest thing of all: a microphone and a room full of New Yorkers.

“For years, people came to me to get rid of their fears and phobias. Now I stand on a stage and tell strangers about mine,” Barlis said. “If you’ve ever survived your family, your childhood, or your own brain, this show is for you.”

The show covers growing up in a loud Greek New York family, selling fireworks as a kid, and going pro in golf. It’s part stand-up, part comic counseling, with no couch, no clipboard, and no copay.

$5.00 from each ticket will be donated to SCO Family of Services by Building Your Best Productions. Kalliope has donated her time in a program called Youth Progressing, where she taught kids to paint the future they want by using the three primary colors to create any color on canvas.

Before comedy, Barlis played golf professionally from 1997 to 2000. She is the author of Phobia Relief: From Fear to Freedom. Her TEDx talk has surpassed 2 million views, and her docu-series, Kalliope’s From Fear to Freedom, has won more than three dozen film festival awards and streams on Prime Video, Tubi, and Apple TV.

Barlis headlines a monthly show at West Side Comedy Club and has played The Gotham Comedy Club and New York Comedy Club. In 2026 she was named a Ladies of Laughter Top Ten Finalist and was selected for the New York Comedy Festival, the New South Comedy Festival, the Vermont Comedy Festival, and the Philadelphia Fringe Festival.

Kalliope says the mission of TRAUMEDY is “Lightening the load, one person, one laugh at a time.”

TRAUMEDY: A Comedy Show starring Kalliope Barlis will perform Thursday, December 17, 2026, 7:00 p.m.at West Side Comedy Club, 201 West 75th Street (between Amsterdam & Broadway), New York, NY 10023.

Tickets are available from $15; two-item minimum per person. $5.00 from each ticket will be donated to SCO Family of Services. Promo code VIPNYC. Purchase tickets.

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