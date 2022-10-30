Julie Benko Joins The Seth Concert Series Streaming Live Tonight

SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky will be joined tonight by Funny Girl's Julie Benko for The Seth Concert Series' streaming concert at 8 PM ET.

Upcoming guests also include Javier Muñoz, Andrea McArdle and more in Seth's acclaimed live series through December. Every week, Seth and one of his favorite Broadway stars will perform an intimate concert filled with Broadway tunes, Seth's signature hilarious interviews and even song requests from viewers requested in real time!

Julie Benkos' highlights include performing in Broadway revivals and national tours of Funny Girl, Les Miserables, Fiddler on the Roof, and Spring Awakening. Favorite regional appearances include leading roles in Once (Wilde Award, "Best Leading Actress in a Musical"), Rags (SF Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle Award and Theatre Bay Area Award "Best Featured Actress in a Musical" nominations), The Fantasticks, Our Town, The Golem of the Havana, and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. She won both the Gold Medal and Johnny Mercer Award in the American Traditions Vocal Competition, and was a semifinalist in the Lotte Lenya Vocal Competition. She has lent her voice to the Oscars, the Tonys, and America's Got Talent. Her debut jazz album, Introducing Julie Benko, is available on all streaming platforms. She holds a BFA in Drama and an MFA in Acting from NYU's Tisch School of the Arts.

October 30 @ 8:00pm ET

More upcoming performances include:

Javier Muñoz - November 6 @ 8:00pm EST - Tickets

Andrea McArdle - November 13 @ 8:00pm EST - Tickets

John Riddle - November 21 @ 8:00pm EST Tickets

Nikki M. James - November 27 @ 8:00pm EST Tickets

Claybourne Elder - December 4 @ 8:00pm EST Tickets

The Seth Concert Series is an entirely unique experience, where audiences are treated to a one-time only musical event. The evening is a unique combination of musical performances (Broadway and pop), hilarious inside stories, and audience participation including song requests...and only airs once.