Julianne Hough, Tony Goldwyn, Rob Ashford and More to Join World AIDS Day Event

On Tuesday, December 1, 2026, the New York City AIDS Memorial, Jenny Holzer, Times Square Arts, and Housing Works will bring a day of collective remembrance, art, and performance to the crossroads of the world, Times Square. Marking the 10th anniversary of the New York City AIDS Memorial, the daylong program will transform one of the world's most iconic public spaces into a gathering place for memory, reflection, and hope.

The day begins at noon with the start of a six-hour public Reading of the Names of New Yorkers Lost to AIDS. Presented with Housing Works for the fourth consecutive year, this moving tribute honors the thousands of New Yorkers lost to the epidemic, underscoring that every name represents an individual, a story, and a community forever altered. Volunteer readers include artists, activists, leaders from citywide AIDS service organizations-including Callen-Lorde, Visual AIDS, PrEP4All, the Save HIV Funding Campaign, and Planned Parenthood of Greater New York/Project Street Beat-and elected officials, including Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal, New York State Senator Erik Bottcher, New York State Assembly members Linda Rosenthal and Tony Simone, and New York City Council Member Carl Wilson.

Beginning at 5:00 PM, Jenny Holzer's artworks will appear on mobile LED trucks in Times Square, displaying texts on love, loss, and anger from artists, writers, and poets such as Cookie Mueller, David Wojnarowicz, Robert Glück, Hervé Guibert, Ricardo Hernandez, Eileen Myles, Stephen Andrews, Emily Dickinson, CAConrad, Derek Jarman, and Noël Coward.

From 6:00 to 7:00 PM, Tony, Olivier, Emmy, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle award-winning director and choreographer Rob Ashford will direct We Remember, a major public performance featuring a choir of Broadway performers. Acclaimed actor and director Tony Goldwyn will co-host this special moment with renowned multi-hyphenate performer Julianne Hough, guiding an hour of music and words celebrating the lives, artistry, and resilience of those lost to the epidemic.

Extending World AIDS Day programming into the night, Jenny Holzer will unveil I REMEMBER Joe Brainard as part of Times Square Arts' Midnight Moment series, the world's largest and longest-running digital public art program. From 11:57 PM to midnight, and continuing nightly throughout December, over 100 digital displays spanning 41st to 49th Streets will be programmed with animations featuring selections from I Remember by artist and poet Joe Brainard. I Remember (1970) charts memory with honest, humorous, and observant declarations of life. Deeply personal, witty, and poignant, Brainard's text honors an individual life among the 120,000 lost, demonstrating that behind every name is a vibrant memory of an ordinary and extraordinary life. Brainard, who died of AIDS-related complications in 1994, remains an enduring voice in the New York literary and LGBTQ+ communities.

This World AIDS Day will serve as a celebration of New Yorkers, a communal mourning, and an urgent defense of ongoing HIV/AIDS advocacy, marking one year since the U.S. federal government declined to commemorate World AIDS Day for the first time since 1988. All events take place at Father Duffy Square (Broadway and West 46th Street) in Times Square and are free and open to the public.

A full schedule of programming, partner organizations, and volunteer reader sign-up details for the Reading of the Names of New Yorkers Lost to AIDS is available at nycaidsmemorial.org/wad2026

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