Josh Groban has released CINEMATIC (Deluxe), which is available now.. The new edition features two brand new bonus tracks, “Take My Breath Away” from the classic action-packed Top Gun and “Je Vole” from the film La Famille Bélier (Michel Sardou, originally performed by Louane).

On his new rendition of “Take My Breath Away” Josh Groban commented, “‘Take My Breath Away’ is one of those songs that feels larger than life. It’s so beautifully intertwined with Top Gun, but beyond that, it’s a timeless piece of music that has resonated with generations. I loved the opportunity to put my own vocal interpretation on such an iconic song and bring it into the world of CINEMATIC!”

On “Je Vole”, Josh Groban added, 'I have always loved how a song can transform and evolve through the lens of cinema. Michel Sardou’s famous 'Je vole' is a deeply moving song that tackles an equally poignant subject. When Louane reinterpreted it years later for the film La Famille Bélier, it took on a dimension that touched me profoundly -- becoming a song about finding one's calling and the sacrifices that come with it. While the melancholy remains, a glimmer of hope shines through. I believe it is one of the most powerful songs ever written, and I am honored to pay tribute to this beautiful moment in French cinema with my own version.'

Listen to the album below:

Originally released in May as a tribute to the grand and gorgeous world of the silver screen, CINEMATIC was produced by Greg Wells (Wicked, The Greatest Showman, Dua Lipa, Adele, Taylor Swift), recorded in both Los Angeles and London, and includes globally revered songs from such movie classics as The Godfather, Casablanca, The Lion King, Stand By Me, Breakfast at Tiffany's, and many more. Standout moments include a moving rendition of “Stand By Me,” Josh’s soaring interpretation of “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from The Lion King, and a sweeping version of “As Time Goes By” from Casablanca. Additional highlights include a powerful new rendition of “Skyfall” from the iconic James Bond film of the same name, a Sicilian-language rendition of “Brucia La Terra” from The Godfather, a stirring duet of “Unchained Melody” with friend and touring mate Jennifer Hudson, and a heartwarming rendition of “Moon River” featuring Josh’s father, Jack Groban, on trumpet.

Last month, Groban hosted his annual Find Your Light Benefit Concert for Arts Education at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Appel Room, bringing together stars of music and theater for an evening of dinner, auctions, and special performances that raised a record-breaking $1.6 million for arts education programs nationwide.

Earlier this year, Groban completed his GEMS World Tour with sold-out performances across Asia, Australia, the U.K. and Europe, followed by a North American headline tour with special guest Jennifer Hudson, and his Stage, Screen, and Symphony tour, which spotlighted music from Broadway and CINEMATIC alongside full symphony orchestras. Just last month he wrapped his five-night Josh Groban: GEMS – The Las Vegas Residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, which ran October 2–10. Through a year of sold-out performances and celebrated live shows, Groban continues to connect with audiences through his unmistakable voice and timeless repertoire.

CINEMATIC (Deluxe) Tracklist

1. As Time Goes By

2. Skyfall

3. Brucia La Terra

4. Can You Feel The Love Tonight (feat. The Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles)

5. When You Wish Upon A Star

6. Unchained Melody (with Jennifer Hudson)

7. Remember Me

8. Moon River (feat. Jack Groban)

9. Against All Odds (Take A Look At Me Now)

10. Stand By Me

11. Je Vole

12. Take My Breath Away

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