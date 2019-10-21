Josh Groban Announces Florida Shows in March 2020

Today, Josh Groban announces a handful of shows in Florida early 2020 kicking off on March 8th in Fort Meyers at the Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall before wrapping up on March 16th at the Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater. Groban was unable to schedule stops in Florida on his last sold-out Bridges tour, so he wanted to make it up to his fans by booking several intimate shows in early 2020.

Pre-sale for tickets and VIP begins today, Oct. 21st 10am ET and general onsale begins this Friday, Oct. 25th at 10am ET. Please see below or visit JoshGroban.com for a full list of dates and on-sale information.

Groban has once again partnered with CID Entertainment to offer VIP ticket packages for select shows, which bundle a premium concert ticket with exclusive merchandise and pre-show access to a lounge for food and drink amongst fellow fans. A limited number of packages also include a Meet & Greet with Josh. For details, visit www.cidentertainment.com/events/josh-groban-tour/.

Last week, the Madison Square Garden Company (MSG) announced Groban's one-of-a-kind residency at New York's iconic Radio City Music Hall that will begin in 2020. The series will kick off on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2020, continue on April 18, 2020 with a third date added for June 20, 2020, due to overwhelming demand.

Josh Groban's Great Big Radio City Show will draw on the Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award-nominated performer's multifaceted career and feature special segments; guest stars and performers; and a concert performance featuring Groban. No two shows will be the same, making each evening a unique, once-in-a-lifetime experience for fans.

LIVE DATES

March 8, 2020 - Fort Myers, FL - Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall

March 9, 2020 - Sarasota, FL - Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

March 11, 2020 - Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts - Walt Disney Theater

March 13, 2020 - Jacksonville, FL - Moran Theater

March 14, 2020 - West Palm Beach, FL - Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

March 16, 2020 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall





