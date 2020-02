Once upon a time, Anna Chlumsky ("Veep"), Zach Woods ("The Office"), and Rose Byrne ("Bridesmaids") all spent a summer training at Atlantic.



An ambitious six-week course from June 29 - August 7, the Summer Intensive fully immerses students in Atlantic's signature acting technique, "Practical Aesthetics" - a collaborative approach to truthful storytelling. An ambitious six-week course from, the Summer Intensive fully immerses students in Atlantic's signature acting technique, "Practical Aesthetics" - a collaborative approach to truthful storytelling.



But you don't have to take our word for it...