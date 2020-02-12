Join Our Team! BroadwayWorld Seeks Freelance Videographer

If you're a New York City-based theater lover with a love for video, BroadwayWorld wants you on our team.

We're on the hunt for a Broadway-savvy freelance videographer to help us cover a wide variety of theatrical events in New York City, including openings, concerts, press previews, red carpets, and more. Plus, get a chance to have your work featured on the world's leading website for all things Broadway.

Proficiency in both filming and editing is required. Efficiency in social media also essential. Candidates MUST own their own video equipment and have quick access to New York City's theatre district. Student candidates are welcome.

To apply, please send a resume and video samples to nicole@broadwayworld.com with the subject: 'Video Applicant'.





