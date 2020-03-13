Joe's Pub To Live-Stream Roberto Fonseca Performance This Saturday on YouTube

Unfortunately, due to the spread of coronavirus, Roberto Fonseca's shows at Joe's Pub tomorrow night have been cancelled.



In the spirit of community, however, Fonseca will perform a set behind closed doors at Joe's Pub tomorrow night to be live-streamed for free at 7pm ET.

Fans can watch the performance via the Joe's Pub YouTube Channel at http://youtube.com/JoesPubNY/videos.

Joe's Pub, a program of The Public Theater and named for its founder Joseph Papp, opened in 1998 and plays a vital role in The Public's mission of supporting young artists while providing established artists with an intimate space to perform and develop new work. Joe's Pub presents the best in live music and performance nightly, continuing its commitment to diversity, production values, community, and artistic freedom.

Joe's Pub presents talent from all over the world as part of The Public's programming downtown at its Astor Place home, hosting approximately 800 shows and serving over 100,000 audience members annually.





