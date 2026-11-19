Joe Mantello is opening up about his relationship with social media.

The Tony Award-winning director explained on the Tuesday, November 17, episode of the Tea Time With Mikayla podcast, “I’m uncomfortable with self-promotion.”

When speaking with host Mikayla Petrilla about the next generation of theater artists, the Downstate director said he is “such a private person” but acknowledged that there are theater artists and directors in today’s industry who have an “openness to their process that’s shared with the world.”

“I don’t have a judgment about that,” Mantello said. “It’s just antithetical to the way that I think. I could never imagine having an Instagram account where I gave someone access to the room or I even talked about the work.”

That also extends to actors — and how they are posting more frequently on social media to interact with their fans and build a following.

Mantello, who directed the long-running Broadway musical Wicked, revealed that he once spoke with the company about posting on social media during the show.

“There’s a mystery to what we do, right?” Mantello mused. “And that, I think, is valuable — but I’m of a different generation.”

When the director addressed a company of Wicked actors “several years ago,” he admitted that “it sort of led nowhere.”

“I said, ‘I’m speaking for myself as the director. I’m not a representative of the producers or anyone else. I’m asking you, respectfully, when you post — Well, first of all, keep your head in the show; it’s three hours.’ That’s No. 1,” Mantello began.

“No. 2, ‘Please don’t post yourself in costume doing something that the character wouldn’t do. You are the steward of this character for the moment, but the character lives beyond you.’ And if you’re Elphaba, and you’re twerking as you’re getting ready or at intermission, I just don’t understand that,” Mantello continued.

However, he said that actors stressed the importance of giving access to their fanbase to build a following, which can be important in today’s entertainment industry.

“I took them seriously,” said Mantello, adding that they explained: “We get a lot of pressure from our reps to build followers — that’s important. We keep hearing that’s important. This is one way to do it. The fans want access.”

When it comes specifically to actors playing Elphaba, Mantello pointed out that the green makeup only covers so much of their body — so when they’re posting in “a t-shirt or a bra” it’s like “a magic trick is revealed.”

“I wish that wasn’t so much a part of the creative process,” he said, “but I accept that it is.”

Wicked opened on Broadway on October 30, 2003, at the Gershwin Theatre, where it has been playing ever since.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

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