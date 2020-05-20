Joe Mantegna Becomes Honorary Advocate of the Saint Pio Foundation

In a newly released video clip, Hollywood actor Joe Mantegna confirmed his new role as Honorary Advocate and endorsement of the Saint Pio Foundation, a New York charitable organization dedicated to bring awareness of Saint Pio of Pietrelcina, better known as Padre Pio. In the video, Joe Mantegna thanks its president Luciano Lamonarca and the foundation for their outstanding work.

Speaking of Joe Mantegna, the president of the Saint Pio Foundation Luciano Lamonarca said: "I am very proud to have Joe Mantegna as our Honorary Advocate, and I am very grateful to him for all he has done to help the Saint Pio Foundation to galvanize attention on the life of Padre Pio. He and actor Gary Sinise received the Saint Pio Award in Washington, D.C. on Memorial Day weekend in 2015 and 2016 as they have both been dedicated for many years to presenting the National Memorial Day Concert at Capitol Hill, the most noteworthy national event that honors active duty soldiers, veterans, wounded warriors, and all those who have given their lives for this country and their families. I am very proud to have Joe as our Honorary Advocate. Having spent his entire life in the Puglia region of Southern Italy, Padre Pio formed close, personal bonds with American soldiers, who liberated his country. So, too, Joe, who originally came from Puglia, has given himself freely and generously to today's American service men and women. I am sure that Padre Pio himself would be very happy to have Joe Mantegna aboard."

In endorsing the Saint Pio Foundation, Joe Mantegna joins other well-known entertainment personalities, political figures, prominent scientists, and religious and business leaders.

