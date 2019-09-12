Jobs wth New York City Center, Virginia Stage Company, Trinity Rep, More in this Week's BroadwayWorld Classifieds, 9/12

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 9/12/2019. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Posting listings in the Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, and our listings now include career help including accounting, taxes, designers, help wanted featuring full time jobs, internships, part-time jobs and temp work. For instruction and classes, we have listings on acting, dance, voice and voice-over lessons and coaching, as well as listings of accompanists, music production, arrangers & more.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Voice Lessons / Coaching: MUSIC DIRECTOR

MUSIC DIRECTOR The Play Group Theatre, a Westchester based company dedicated to providing theatre making and diverse performance opportunities to children and teenagers, is seeking Music Directors for the upcoming season. PGT's programming includes several MainStage shows, a Theatre Lab program, an Improv and Cabaret Troupe, Design/Tech, and Arts in Education for ages 7-18, and Little Theatre for ages 4-6. All programs are held in our facility in White Plains, NY. We are seeking applica... (more)

Job: Visitor Experience Manager

About The Shed: The Shed commissions original works of art, across all disciplines, for all audiences. From hip hop to classical music, painting and sculpture to literature, film to theater and dance, The Shed brings together leading and emerging artists and thinkers from all disciplines under one roof. The building a remarkable movable structure designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro in collaboration with Rockwell Group physically transforms to support artists' most ambitious ideas. Committed to ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Sales & Marketing Assistant

The Sales & Marketing Assistant is an integral part of Northern Stage. In addition to being a lead Box Office team member, this position is responsible for coordinating access initiatives. The Sales & Marketing Assistant reports to the Box Office Manager and Director of Sales & Marketing. This is an entry level, full time position. Responsibilities Include:Staff box office (approximately 25-30 hours per week)House manage (approximately 2-3 times per week)Act as the Access Coordinator, answering ... (more)

: Acting Classes at Freehold Theatre

From introductory sessions for the curious to master classes for practicing artists, the Studio offers an extraordinary range of disciplines and styles to help students develop a comprehensive understanding of theatre craft and acting. All Freehold faculty are working professional actors, playwrights and directors whose credentials include recognized work on and off Broadway, in major motion pictures, on television, and in regional and international theatre venues.... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Associate Director, Payroll and Benefits

This position oversees the work of payroll, benefits in the Human Resources (HR) department. The HR team at The Public Theater helps to create an engaging employee experience for an incredibly talented group of colleagues across artistic, production and administrative departments. Supported by a team of two, the Senior Manager will ensure we continue to run an efficient and effective payroll and benefits function. S/he will work with the rest of the team to drive continued improvement towards o... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Technical Director

Trinity Repertory Company is seeking an experienced Technical Director. Duties include: overseeing the day to day operations of the scenic department for all mainstage and other Trinity Rep produced shows and maintaining a safe and efficient working environment. The TD collaborates with the production departments and designers to attain the common goals of artistic excellence, equity, diversity, and inclusion. Must be able to meet deadlines; schedule labor; supervise/train the crew; maintain ind... (more)

Voice Lessons / Coaching: Upgrade Your Singing with Backstage Magazine's Top Rated Voice Teacher

There's no time like the present to upgrade your singing! *Do you want to perfect your vocal technique, spruce up your book, or fine tune your material to finally achieve audition success?* Mentioned as one of the top NYC vocal coaches in a recent Backstage article, Michael Jacobs Vocal Studio promotes vocal health for all styles of singing through a hybrid technical approach involving breathing, stretches, body alignment/awareness, nutrition, yoga, Alexander Technique, Linklater, and mental ... (more)

: Don't Let Audition and Performance Anxiety Hold You Back!

Does audition or performance anxiety hold you back from achieving your goals?You are not alone. Many people, including professional performers are suffering from audition anxiety, a type of performance anxiety or stage fright.Now there's a website that will offer more information about dealing with audition anxiety based on the latest research. AuditionAnxiety.com was created by NYC voice teacher and PhD candidate, Michael Jacobs, who has conducted the only scientific research on a treatment for... (more)

Internships: Arts Administration Internship

The Centenary Stage Company, a professional Equity theatre in residence on the campus of Centenary University in Hackettstown, NJ, is currently accepting applications for the 2019 - 20 Internship position, which runs from September, 2019 - September, 2020. The CSC Internship offers qualified candidates the opportunity to serve as artistic interns for a season with the professional Centenary Stage Company, an Equity theatre in residence on the campus of Centenary University in Hackettstown, NJ an... (more)

Full Time Jobs: General Manager

TheaterWorksUSA, the country?s largest reaching not-for-profit producer of theater for young and family audiences, is seeking candidates for a full-time employee with responsibility for all business aspects of the organization?s various operations. With an annual operating budget around $8M, the company is at an exciting time in its history as it reinvigorates its pipeline of new work development, expands its network of partnerships across the country, and explores new producing models for its t... (more)

Photographers: Headshots for Actors

Located in Hell's Kitchen (Manhattan), Adam Smith Headshots caters to actors who want a variety of looks and expressions. As a film and television actor, Adam has learned that it's no longer enough to have one "perfect" headshot. He believes actors need a variety of options when presenting themselves to casting. We offer two packages: The Professional is a two-hour session that encourages you to bring in multiple outfits and includes two re-touched final images. The Express is a short sessio... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Box Office Supervisor

Two River Theater is seeking a friendly, enthusiastic, and customer service-oriented Box Office Supervisor. This position is responsible for providing exemplary customer service, generating earned revenue through ticket, subscription sales, and donation upsells and overseeing five part-time box officers. The Box Officer Supervisor is a full-time position reporting directly to the Box Office Manager. About Two River TheaterTwo River Theater annually produces a theatrical season that includes Amer... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Part-time Box Officer

Two River Theater is seeking a friendly, enthusiastic, and customer service-oriented Box Officer. This position is responsible for providing exemplary customer service and generating earned revenue through ticket, subscription sales, and donation upsells. About Two River TheaterTwo River Theater annually produces a theatrical season that includes American and world classics, new plays and musicals, programs for young people, and festivals of new work. Each year, we also offer 40+ events that ref... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Director of Production

SUMMARYThe Director of Production is responsible for the overall logistics of the Aspen Music Festival and School (AMFS), including oversight of all seasonal production staff and management of production budgets and outside rentals. This position interfaces closely with the Artistic, Student Services, Development, and Facilities Departments to manage the planning and execution of all AMFS events and will take a lead role with the Aspen Opera Theater program. Reporting to the Vice President & Gen... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Mobile Unit Programs Manager

The Public Theater is seeking an outgoing and organized individual to join the Mobile Unit Team! The Mobile Unit Programs Manager will serve as the primary contact for all Mobile Unit National community partners, events, as well as oversee the design and execution of holistic community engagement. This role will work closely with the Director of Mobile Unit to plan and line produce a community tour, participate in all Mobile Unit programming, including but not limited to twice yearly Mobile Uni... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Visitor Experience Supervisor

About The Shed:The Shed commissions original works of art, across all disciplines, for all audiences. From hip hop to classical music, painting and sculpture to literature, film to theater and dance, The Shed brings together leading and emerging artists and thinkers from all disciplines under one roof. The building?a remarkable movable structure designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro in collaboration with Rockwell Group?physically transforms to support artists' most ambitious ideas. Committed to n... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Part Time Custodian

About The Shed: The Shed commissions original works of art, across all disciplines, for all audiences. From hip hop to classical music, painting and sculpture to literature, film to theater and dance, The Shed brings together leading and emerging artists and thinkers from all disciplines under one roof. The building?a remarkable movable structure designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro in collaboration with Rockwell Group?physically transforms to support artists' most ambitious ideas. Committed to ... (more)

: General Management Internship

The Public Theater is seeking an ambitious self-starter to join our General Management department for the Fall! The ideal candidate will be comfortable working on their own and is interested in a career in theatre administration. This internship will provide an incredibly well-rounded view of the way General Management and Company Management function in a large nonprofit performing arts institution.The General Management department serves as the liaison between all departments at The Public as ... (more)

: Assistant Technical Director

Center Theatre Group is one of the largest, most influential theatre companies in the country by virtually every measure. Over the past 50 years, we have entertained millions of audience members and produced some of the most important shows of our time, many of which have been World premieres and have gone on to award-winning Broadway runs and beyond. At the Ahmanson Theatre, Mark Taper Forum, and Kirk Douglas Theatre, we produce and present the broadest range of theatrical entertainment in the ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Carpenter/Welder

Maltz Jupiter Theatre, a LORT B+ theatre in Jupiter, FL is seeking a Carpenter for a full-time/seasonal position (July? March).Duties include:The building, installation and strike of scenery for all Maltz Jupiter Theatre productions and events Requirements include: A comprehensive knowledge of traditional scenic construction techniques, metal working and welding, rigging standards and techniques An ability to understand and build from both design & technical drawings.The successful candidate wi... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Assistant Technical Director

Center Theatre Group is one of the largest, most influential theatre companies in the country by virtually every measure. Over the past 50 years, we have entertained millions of audience members and produced some of the most important shows of our time, many of which have been World premieres and have gone on to award-winning Broadway runs and beyond. At the Ahmanson Theatre, Mark Taper Forum, and Kirk Douglas Theatre, we produce and present the broadest range of theatrical entertainment in the ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: New Work Department Coordinator

The Public Theater?s New Work Department is seeking an organized and outgoing coordinator to effectively organize and support the functions of the New Work Department! Reporting to the Director of New Artists and Dramaturgy Pipeline, the New Work Development Coordinator will update budgets, centralize the team?s calendars, ensure coverage of shows across the city and country, and organize the workload while optimizing departmental communications. Accountabilities?Manage team of readers and ensu... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Associate Dramaturg

Leading The Public Theater?s artistic scouting across both NYC and nationally, the Associate Dramaturg identifies significant writers for the Public to invest in. This position is the driving advocate for the next generation of American Playwrights, spanning over the next 10 years!The Associate Dramaturg leads the Public?s artistic scouting both across NYC and nationally. By identifying the significant writers The Public Theater will invest in over the next ten years this position is the drivin... (more)

: Lotte Lenya Competition

Seeking singer/actors to participate in the Lotte Lenya Competition. In 1998, to honor the centenary of the birth of Lotte Lenya (1898-1981), an extraordinary singer/actress and one of the foremost interpreters of the music of her husband, Kurt Weill (1900-1950), the Kurt Weill Foundation for Music established an annual Lotte Lenya Competition.The Lotte Lenya Competition recognizes talented singer/actors of all nationalities, ages 19-32, who are dramatically and musically convincing in repertoir... (more)

Dance Instruction / Classes: Ballet des Amériques Pre-Professional Conservatory Audition (Ages 4-18)

Ballet des Amriques Pre-Professional Conservatory Audition (Ages 4-18)September 7, 20199am-12:30pm16 King StreetPort Chester, NY 10573 Ballet des Amriques invites students - boys and girls from beginner to advanced levels - to audition for its highly acclaimed pre-professional program in classical ballet on Saturday, September 7, at 9am. Children with no previous training are welcome. The Conservatory of Ballet des Amriques offers one of the best pre-professional ballet training and dance educa... (more)





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You