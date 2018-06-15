Jobs in Florida, Virginia, California, Connecticut, New York, More in this Week's BWW Classifieds, 6/15

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 6/14/2018. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Posting listings in the Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, and our listings now include career help including accounting, taxes, designers, help wanted featuring full time jobs, internships, part-time jobs and temp work. For instruction and classes, we have listings ona cting, dance, voice and voice-over lessons and coaching, as well as listings of accompanists, music production, arrangers & more.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Voice Lessons / Coaching: Work with an experienced teacher who is passionate about your success!

Do you dream of singing your heart out on a stage or finally overcoming that vocal issue that stops you from booking the job or landing the role? Perhaps you wish your voice was more expressive when you're in the studio or at auditions??Are you a beginner looking for a positive way to explore your voice? ?Maybe you're a Mom hoping to give your child an extra chance to get ahead while building a foundation for good singing? Then I want to work with you!! Hi, I'm Jac. I am a New York City ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: General Manager

DreamWorks Trolls The Experience is coming to NYC this Fall - and YOU can be a part of the team that makes the magic happen! This live location-based experience is a visually stunning, interactive adventure that brings to life the colorful and musical world of DreamWorks Trolls. Feld Entertainment, the global leader in producing and presenting live touring family entertainment, is proud to partner with Universal Brand Development in this exciting new venture that will be sure to lift the human s... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Marketing Associate

solo Repertory Theatre is one of the premier professional theatres in America and one of the largest in the Southeastern United States. One of the few true rotating repertory companies in the country, Asolo Rep presents world-class theatre designed and performed by some of the top theatre artists in the country. A theatre district in and of itself, Asolo Rep presents up to ten productions each season including bold reinterpretations of contemporary and classic works and provocative new musical ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Special Events Assistant

Asolo Repertory Theatre in Sarasota, FL (LORT B Mainstage; LORT D Second Stage) is seeking an assistant to the Manager of Special Events. This position is responsible for helping to plan and coordinate the theatre's annual fundraising and special events. Events include: Annual Gala, Starry Night Dinner Series, Men Who Cook & Brew, Director's Take Luncheon, Costume Designer Brunches, Opening Night parties, corporate events, cultivation cocktail parties, luncheons, staff/cast parties and more. ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Capital Campaign Manager

Virginia Stage Company seeks a highly motivated, skilled and experienced fundraising professional to join the team at this exciting point in the company's history. S/He will work in close partnership with the Producing Artistic Director, Managing Director and an engaged and energized Board to complete the second phase of the company's Capital Campaign (~$2M). The qualified candidate will support high artistic standards, strengthening connections with the Hampton Roads community and successfully... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Technical Director

ABOUT THE VIRGINIA STAGE COMPANY: Virginia Stage Company (VSC) is a professional regional theatre producing high-quality theater in the historic Wells Theatre in downtown Norfolk, VA. With a $2.7 million annual budget, VSC produces seven mainstage productions every season in addition to numerous education and community engagement initiatives. With an average attendance of 70,000 people, VSC has drawn over 3 million patrons to downtown Norfolk in the past quarter century and is the leading the... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Scenic Carpenter

Maltz Jupiter Theatre, a LORT B+ theatre in Jupiter, FL is seeking a Carpenter for a full-time/seasonal position. Duties include the building, installation and strike of scenery for all Maltz Jupiter Theatre productions and events. A comprehensive knowledge of traditional scenic construction techniques, metal working and welding, rigging standards and techniques is required along with the ability to understand and build from both design & technical drawings. The successful candidate will have... (more)

: First Hand

Maltz Jupiter Theatre, a LORT B+ theatre in Jupiter, FL is seeking a First Hand for a full-time/seasonal position (Sept-April) in our costume shop. The First Hand works closely with the Costume Shop Manager and assists with patterning, cutting, constructing, fitting and altering costumes for each of the productions in the 2018-19 season. Candidates should have strong working knowledge of costume construction, patterning and cutting. Prior experience in professional costume shop strongly pref... (more)

Full Time Jobs: AEA Assistant Stage Managers

Maltz Jupiter Theatre, a LORT B+ theatre in Jupiter, FL, is currently seeking qualified AEA Assistant Stage managers for our upcoming 2018-19 season. The ASM will assist the Production Stage Manager on all aspects of rehearsal and performance for each production. The ideal candidate will have previous stage management experience in professional theatre, will be self-motivated, detail oriented, possess excellent organizational skills and have the ability to prioritize multiple tasks effectivel... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Artistic Director

"It is rare for people to be asked the question which puts them squarely in front of themselves." - Arthur Miller, The Crucible (1953) The Organization Long Wharf Theatre began in 1965 in the most intriguing of spaces?a vacant warehouse and food shipping terminal facing the New Haven Harbor?with the opening of Arthur Miller's bold political play The Crucible, which ran for two weeks. Since then, Long Wharf Theatre has been a unique home for theatre artists from across the country and a... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Assistant Front of House Manager

Eagle Theatre is hiring a part-time Assistant Front of House Manager. A unique and rewarding paid opportunity for a college student, recent graduate, or anyone looking to supplement their income. Candidate must be enthusiastic and comprehend the importance of high quality customer care. Assistant Front of House Manager: •Wednesday through Saturday evenings, Sunday matinees, 2 Saturday matinees, for 5 week runs. •No daytimes during the week. •Typically 4 weeks off before the next run. •Id... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Associate Director of Development

San Francisco Playhouse is the second-largest nonprofit theatre company in San Francisco. Having grown from storefront to 199-seat theatre in just 10 years, we are powered by a team of energetic and innovative theatre lovers. Founded in 2003 as a 501(c)3 not-for-profit theatre company, our programming includes a six-play mainstage season and a three-play Sandbox Series of world premieres, plus a Rising Star Education Program for high school students. Refer to our website, sfplayhouse.org, for mo... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Theater Manager

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County is seeking an experienced, skilled, and highly motivated Theater Manager to support the Assistant Vice President, Operations. The Theater Manager is a key member of the Operations team, reporting to the Assistant Vice President, Operations. Above all, the Theater Manager ensures the delivery of Great Guest Service to everyone entering through our front doors. An understanding and appreciation of best practices in accessibili... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Director of Development

Kitchen Theatre Company, a professional Equity theater with a 99-seat LEED-certified building in Ithaca, NY, seeks a Director of Development to lead the organization's fundraising, donor solicitation and stewardship activities. Director of Development is responsible for developing and implementing the plan for Kitchen Theatre Company's Annual Fund, fall and spring fundraising events, stewardship and solicitation of current and new donors, business partners, and foundations. Experience with or... (more)

Temp Jobs: Audio Engineer/FOH Mixer -A Sign of the Times

Dates: November 5 - December 30, 2018 (possible extension would extend contract to January 6, 2018) Fee: starting at $750/week Note: Delaware Theatre Company is committed to an inclusive work environment; all candidates should be comfortable working with diverse populations. ? About Delaware Theatre Company The mission of Delaware Theatre Company (DTC) is to create theatre of the highest professional quality in Delaware and to enrich the vitality of the area through artistic ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: American Stage Seeking Assistant Technical Director

American Stage, a nonprofit, equity theatre company in St. Petersburg, FL is currently hiring an Assistant Technical Director. The ATD will assist the TD in all areas of the preparation, assembly, installation, and strike of American Stage productions and projects as assigned by the Technical Director and/or the Production Manager. For more information on the requirements and qualifications for this role, please visit American Stage's Employment page at : http://americanstage.org/employment... (more)

: Ken Jacobson Management

Ken Jacobson Management is seeking fresh talent recently or imminently arriving in Los Angeles. Talent must be 18-23 (actual age...not "plays 23"). Specifically seeking Asian Male and Female, African American Male, though open to any young talent with extremely strong craft. All fitting into the Industry Standard for "Leading Man" or "Leading Lady". Review Ken Jacobson Bio on IMDB.PRO... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Casting for Green Day's "American Idiot"

Casting for Green Day's "American Idiot" Book and Lyrics by Billie Joe Armstrong Book by Michael Mayer Music and Lyrics by Green Day Director: Aaron Bogad Musical Director: Caty Butler Choreographer: Lauren Suchenski Assistant Director: Lucy Vavala Production Dates: 7/19-7/29 in Trenton, NJ Submissions open May 25. Possible in person callbacks on or about June 11, 2018. Rehearsals to start shortly thereafter. We are looking for: Authentic, passionate, hard rocking performers ... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Music Director for Gentlemen Prefer Blondes

The Milburn Stone Theatre at Cecil College (milburnstone.org) is seeking a music director for the October production of Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (show dates: October 5, 6, 7, 12, 13, 14.) This is a paid/stipend position. The production staff is looking to fill this position A.S.A.P. Please contact Artistic Director Andrew Mitchell at amitchell@cecil.edu for additional information, for those interested in submitting please fill out the form located at https://www.milburnstone.com/opportuniti... (more)

: Wig and Make-Up Supervisor

... (more)

Makeup: Wig and Make-Up Supervisor

The nationally recognized Hartford Stage (LORT B) seeks qualified individual for Wig and Make-up Supervisor position. Required skills include: • Human and synthetic wig styling and maintenance. • Theatrical make-up including corrective, old age, specialty, prosthetic application and maintenance. • Strong interpersonal skills, positive attitude, well-disciplined, flexible and capable of working in a fast paced environment. • Ideal candidates will also have ventilation and wig construction s... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Full Time Video Supervisor

Blue Man Group at the Astor Place Theatre, New York Seeks Full Time Video Supervisor We are seeking enthusiastic, team minded individuals to join our team at the New York show. We are a global entertainment company best known for the award-winning Blue Man Group show, performed in 15 countries and seen by more than 35 million people worldwide since 1991. A dynamic combination of music, comedy and technology, the show appeals to a broad range of age groups and cultural backgrounds. It is co... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Performing arts passion with a sales mindset

DO YOU HAVE A PASSION FOR PERFORMING ARTS AND LIVE EVENTS? ARE YOU A SALES PERSON AT HEART? WOULD YOU LIKE TO BE THE FIRST TO SEE THE NEWEST PERFORMANCES FOR FREE DO YOU NEED FLEXIBLE SCHEDULING TO ACCOMMODATE AUDITIONS OR WORK AROUNDS FOR YOUR ARTISTIC SCHEDULE? About us- Vendini, Inc. At Vendini, our mission is to make the business of live events simple. We designed our all-in-one system to help organizations easily promote events, deepen experiences with their audiences, and ultimate... (more)

