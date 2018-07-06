Jobs for Wardrobe Technicians, General Managers, Carpenters, Box Office Reps, More in this Week's BWW Classifieds, 7/5

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 7/5/2018. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Posting listings in the Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, and our listings now include career help including accounting, taxes, designers, help wanted featuring full time jobs, internships, part-time jobs and temp work. For instruction and classes, we have listings ona cting, dance, voice and voice-over lessons and coaching, as well as listings of accompanists, music production, arrangers & more.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Part Time Jobs: Wardrobe Technician

Working under the Wardrobe Manager, the Wardrobe Technician will be responsible for any laundry, clothing care, and costume maintenance during performances at Actors Theatre of Louisville. In order to support all the productions in the three performance spaces at Actors Theatre of Louisville, this position will potentially work a schedule that could include mornings, afternoons, or evenings, over 6 days during the 7-day workweek, and will be asked to work between 20-25 hours. To see the f... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Carpenter

Actors Theatre of Louisville SCENIC CARPENTER (SEASONAL) 2 openings Posted June, 2018 Position: Scenic Carpenter (Seasonal) 2 openings Reports To: Technical Director Department: Sets FLSA: Non-Exempt Start Date: July 16, 2018 End Date: April 21, 2019 The Scenic Carpenter constructs scenery and set pieces in accordance with designer plans; includes carpentry, welding, work with plastics, fabrics or other materials. The Scenic Carpenter works as part of the Sets Department team to cons... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Theatre/Dance/Vocal Teacher-High School Faculty

HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE, VOCAL MUSIC, AND/OR DANCE TEACHER OPENING Eastern Kentucky University's Model Lab School (Richmond, Kentucky- just a few miles south of Lexington, KY) is seeking a theatre, vocal music, and/or dance teacher for middle and secondary beginning with the 2018-19 school year. The ideal candidate is willing to direct a minimum of two performances a year and has specialized training or performance experience. Must be willing to teach general humanities courses. Minimum requir... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Box Office Representative

Tony Award-winning Hartford Stage is seeking a seasonal part-time Box Office Representative. Reporting to the Box Office Supervisor and/or Box Office Manager, the Representative's primary responsibilities include assisting Hartford Stage patrons with purchasing single tickets and subscriptions over the phone, in person, and acting as a representative of the Box Office during performances. Candidate should have 1-2 years of customer service experience, excellent telephone demeanor, and the abili... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Marketing Communications Manager

The Indiana Repertory Theatre (IRT), Indiana's leading professional resident not-for-profit theatre, seeks an experienced Marketing Communications Manager to work within the Marketing department to support various internal stakeholders on elements of execution of the organization's integrated marketing plan by enhancing communications, marketing and promotions for the Theatre. POSITION FUNCTIONS AND RESPONSIBILITIES PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES Work with Marketing team in design, creatio... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Technical Director

Join the dynamic production team of Red Mountain Theatre Company (RMTC) to support our mission of creating powerful theatre experiences that enrich, educate, and engage audiences - nourishing the human spirit, fostering valuable life skills, and cultivating a deeper sense of community. RMTC is looking for an experienced, highly-motivated individual as we move into a robust period of organizational growth! The Technical Director oversees all technical aspects of RMTC's robust schedule of... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Assistant Technical Director

ZACH Theatre believes that diverse ideas, cultures, and traditions reflect our community and enhance our insights into the work we present on stage. We are committed to diversity and inclusivity in all areas of our work, including play selection, casting, marketing and public relations efforts, education programs, strategic recruitment of staff, artisans, technicians, and volunteers, and the composition of the Board of Trustees. JOB SUMMARY: The Assistant Technical Director is expected to... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Artistic Director

The Artistic Director (AD) will lead the development and evolution of the artistic vision for Actors Theatre. In co-equal partnership with Managing Director, Kevin E. Moore, the AD will also lead the organization to ensure the theatre company's success - as measured by its artistic excellence, its engagement and impact in the community, its fiscal and institutional health, and the creation of an environment in which the entire company can do its best work and achieve both personal and professio... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Technical Director

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County is seeking an experienced, skilled, and highly motivated Technical Director to support the Director, Production. Reporting to the Director, Production, the Technical Directors are responsible for budgeting projects (i.e. live performances events, festivals), advancing upcoming performances and directing the technical staff in activities associated with the execution of performances presented at or by the Center; both on ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: China-based Musical Theatre Instructor

This job is a wonderful opportunity for people who want to have international work experience. We are seeking a passionate individual with strong knowledge for theatre and a love for working with kids. The job is based in Shanghai for 4 months (early September 2018 to early January 2019). An ideal candidate has musical theatre teaching experience working with children ages 7-14, is energetic and flexible and has an academic background in performing arts. Classroom management is a must for perfor... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Technical Director

NextStop Theatre Company, a professional not-for-profit regional theatre located in Herndon, Virginia, seeks a qualified and motivated individual to serve as our next Technical Director. This full-time member of the staff reports directly to the Producing Artistic Director and is responsible for management, coordination, and execution of all activities related to the technical components of the company's mainstage, TYA, and special event productions. Required Experience: Superior carpentr... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Development Associate

ABOUT Ars Nova: Ars Nova exists to discover, develop and launch singular theater, music and comedy artists who are in the early stages of their professional careers. Our dynamic slate of programs supports outside-the-box thinking and encourages innovative, genre-bending work. By providing a protective environment where risk-taking and collaboration are paramount, Ars Nova gives voice to a new generation of diverse artists and audiences, pushing the boundaries of live entertainment by nurturin... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Marketing Manager

Dallas Theater Center seeks an energetic, experienced, and dedicated individual to assist its Marketing and Communications department, lead the social media communications program, and contribute to photography and video. The ideal candidate will have 2+ years experience managing social media and marketing for nonprofit or entertainment organizations. Candidate must possess excellent written and verbal communication skills, superior organizational skills and have social media management experie... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Education & Community Outreach Coordinator

Objective: To develop, structure and coordinate all educational offerings and community outreach initiatives , including theatre and performing art classes, performance workshops, camps and education-based events for youth, and performance classes/workshops for adults. This position will ensure that all offerings respond to the needs of the community and adhere to the organization's mission to "provide entertainment, education and opportunities for artistic expression through volunteerism an... (more)

Internships: Development Intern-Fall 2018

Commonwealth Shakespeare Company (CSC) is seeking a part-time fall Development Intern who will be an integral part of the development team, which consists of a full-time Director of Development, a full-time Manager of Annual Giving & Events, and a part-time Events Consultant. The Development Intern will provide administrative support to the CSC Development Office, located on the campus of Babson College in Wellesley, MA. This is a fast-paced work environment where you will play an important rol... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Production Stage Manager (AEA)

In collaboration with the Production Manager, the Production Stage Manager (a full-time position) oversees all Stage Management activities and all Stage Management interns, including the conducting of all rehearsal and performance activity personally or through intern assignments, including crew assignment, etc. to be coordinated with other Production department heads. This is an Actor's Equity Association (AEA) stage management position. No portion of this job description is to superse... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Telesales Manager

NC Theatre is seeking an efficient and inspiring sales manager who can deliver results within a small, dynamic team of non-profit theatre professionals. This full-time position reports the Director of Sales and supports the earned and contributed income goals of North Carolina Theatre and North Carolina Theatre Conservatory. The successful candidate must be tech-savvy and resourceful, with a passion for performing arts. He/she must possess strong managerial skills, a commitment to patron servic... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Assistant Director of Marketing

George Street Playhouse, a LORT theater located in New Brunswick, NJ is seeking an Assistant Director of Marketing to join its marketing team to assist with managing and executing marketing and sales campaigns for a 5 + play season, special events, a youth touring theater program, and theater classes. In the Fall of 2019, the Playhouse will celebrate its 45th season when it takes residence in the now rising New Brunswick Performing Arts Center - featuring two brand new state-of-the-art theater... (more)

Temp Jobs: Projection Designer for New Musical

Pantochino Productions Inc., a professional not-for-profit theatre company in Milford is currently seeking a Projection Designer for the upcoming world premiere stage production of "Beat Bugs: A Musical Adventure." Seeking a creative, experienced individual to help create the world of Strawberry Fields for this world premiere stage version of the popular Netflix series. Production opens October 12. Interested candidates please email cover letter and resume to Bert Bernardi at pantochino@gmail.co... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Afterschool Site Director

Wingspan Arts, a provider of innovative, high-quality arts education programs for school-aged children, is seeking experienced and motivated self-starters committed to arts education to be a Site Directors at various K-5 afterschool arts programs. The candidates should be prepared to be a part of a successful and rapidly growing organization, have strong leadership qualities, experience managing people and supervising day-to-day operations of a large program, and excellent communication skills ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Associate Production Manager, CoPA

The Associate Production Manager, CoPA is directly responsible for supporting the Director of Production Management, Vice Dean for Production & College of Performing Arts Deans in all areas of production and facilities as assigned throughout the College of Performing Arts. The CoPA production department oversees all Drama Mainstage productions, Operas, Ensemble Concerts, experimental productions, external performance partnerships and musicals. This position is a part of a team of managers an... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Assistant Technical Director, CoPA

The Assistant Technical Director, CoPA is responsible for supporting the Technical Director, Production Management team & Vice Dean for Production in all areas of technical direction and facilities management as assigned throughout the College, including but not limited to Drama Mainstage productions, Operas, Ensemble Concerts, experimental productions, external performance partnerships and musicals. The Assistant Technical Director, CoPA will be key support to the technical operations for the ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Director of Facility Operations

The Director of Facility Operations is responsible for all aspects of facility management and operations, including offices, stage, auditorium, lobby, donor spaces and rehearsal hall and warehouses. Position responsibilities include the development, implementation and oversight of facilities-related operating and capital budgets, policies, procedures and standards. This position is also responsible for workplace safety including OSHA and WISHA compliance. Essential Functions Direct, mana... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Assistant Producer

DESCRIPTION Schirmer Theatrical, (part of the Music Sales Group) seeks a Full-Time Assistant Producer in New York City DUTIES 1. Projecting capital and operating costs for new productions, as well as updating the capital and operating budgets for ongoing productions 2. Directing payment of licensing fees and other operating costs with Music Sales' accounting team 3. Compiling periodic financial departmental summaries 4. Licensing music from third party publishers 5. Licensing film clip... (more)

Temp Jobs: Teacher Artist, After School Acting Program

NOW HIRING! Teaching Artists for the After School Acting Program (A.S.A.P.) at Playhouse on the Square ASAP is a program for young people in grades 3rd-8th that takes place in partnership with local schools and community centers in the Memphis area. Students study a specific style or genre of theatre each semester. In order to ensure the same quality and content of experience for all young people involved in ASAP, teaching artists are provided with the full 12-week curriculum. Classes eithe... (more)

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You