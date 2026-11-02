Joanna Pickering's DON'T HARM THE ANIMALS Audio Play Released Digitally

Award-winning actress and playwright Joanna Pickering's one-woman audio play DON'T HARM THE ANIMALS is now released digitally worldwide on all major platforms as well as qualifying for GRAMMY consideration in the Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling category.

The play raises awareness of ending violence against women, reflecting long standing advocacy that has helped shape the UK government's historic September 2026 decision to include trauma training in courts. Blending theatrical storytelling with the intimacy of the audio format, Pickering delivers a deeply personal performance that draws the listener directly into the world of the play.

The play has gained recognition across the theater and literary landscape, including the New Perspectives Theatre, Chain Theatre and The Courtyard Theater, as well as the leading Hay Festival Hay-on-Wye, the play has enjoyed international acclaim. It has been showcased on global stages, programmed alongside Gisèle Pelicot and Malala Yousafzai, which included a live stream to millions of digital viewers in over 70 countries. The play was previously directed by BAFTA award-winning Philip John (Downton Abbey, Outlander) at Hay Festival (2026) and Melody Brooks in USA (2023).

The audio play is currently listed as the hottest new releases on Libro FM an Bookbeats and can be streamed now on Audible.

Written & Performed by Joanna Pickering

Engineered by Scott Hollingsworth

Running Time: 16 mins

Content Advisory: Carries a trigger warnings for sexual assault.

Cover Artwork: "Leap" courtesy of Michael McConnell (@poopingrabbit)

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