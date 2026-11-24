Heresy Records will release Philip Glass: The Complete Piano Etudes, performed by Steinway Artist Ji Liu, on 20 November 2026.

Celebrating the composer's 90th birthday on 31 January 2027, this complete two-disc recording brings exceptional pianistic command and poetic insight to one of the defining piano cycles of our time. It offers a compelling new perspective on music whose expressive range continues to reveal itself with every hearing.

Across the twenty Etudes, Liu draws out the singing lines and shifting colours within Glass's intricate patterns, giving the music both dramatic momentum and room to breathe. His interpretation places virtuosity at the service of expression: the smallest changes in touch, harmony and pacing become part of a larger emotional journey. The result is a reading of unusual breadth, from the cycle's most inward passages to its surges of energy and intensity.

The recording grew out of a pivotal experience in Liu's artistic life. On 21 May 2021, he gave the Chinese premiere of the complete cycle at Sky Concert Hall in Shenzhen. After the final Etude, he recalls, the audience remained silent for what felt like more than a minute. Eight days later, he recorded the works at Shenzhen University Concert Hall, preserving an interpretation shaped by that encounter between performer, music and audience.

'For me, these Etudes are not merely studies. They are vessels for imagination. They invite performers and listeners alike to bring their own experiences, memories and questions into the music,' writes Ji Liu in his booklet essay.

Recorded on a Steinway & Sons Model D concert grand, the album gives the piano a vivid presence within the natural resonance of the hall. Liu, who also produced, recorded, edited and mixed the sessions, sought a balance of intimacy and space, preserving the clarity of Glass's writing without sacrificing warmth.

About Ji Liu

Pianist, composer and scholar Ji Liu has performed at Carnegie Hall, Wigmore Hall, the Royal Albert Hall and the Royal Concertgebouw. His debut album, Piano Reflections, reached No. 1 on the UK Classical Charts. A Steinway Artist with a PhD in Music from King's College London, he brings the perspectives of performer and composer to repertoire ranging from Bach to contemporary music.

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