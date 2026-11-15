Jewish Plays Project Hosts jQUAD, A Global Contest For Campus-Focused Plays

The Jewish Plays Project (David Winitsky, Artistic Director) has announced jQUAD, a University-focused ten-minute play contest. For this pilot year, students from Pace, City College of New York, Baruch College, and Brooklyn College selected a playwriting prompt that felt relevant and connected to their experience.

Together, they are asking playwrights of all ages, backgrounds and identities to send plays that respond to this prompt: If I am not for myself, who will be for me? If I am only for myself, who am I? And if not now, when?



In Pirkei Avot (Ethics of the Fathers 1:14), the sage Hillel lays out Judaism's most famous, precarious tightrope walk. It demands self-preservation without selfishness, universal empathy without self-erasure, and immediate action in an imperfect world. How do we stand up for personal safety when feeling isolated, while still showing up in solidarity for other marginalized groups? How do those of us holding multiple identities navigate spaces that demand they choose which loyalty comes first? How do you hold the line for yourself without letting go of everyone else? We invite stories of fraught roommate negotiations, campus coalition meetings, tense family phone calls, or quiet moments of reckoning that test the friction between self-defense, shared justice, and the urgency to act.

YOU DO NOT NEED TO BE A STUDENT TO SUBMIT A PLAY TO THIS CONTEST.

Up to six 10-minute plays will be selected to receive an honorarium, national recognition and a workshop production in the jQUAD Festival at Pace, which will be guided and led by student artists - actors, directors and designers - with the support and mentorship of JPP Staff Artists and Broadway mentors. Contest Submissions open on November 11, 2026. Plays must be submitted by Tuesday, December 15th at 11:59pm ET, and all writers will be notified in February, 2027.

jQUAD empowers university in New York students to select, direct, design and perform a slate of 10-minute plays that speak to their experience of the Jewish conversation on campus. The prompt was selected by a vote of participating students.

In keeping with the JPP's values of openness and diversity, writers from across the country and across the world are invited to submit plays that they believe will resonate with campus experiences right now.

AN IMPORTANT NOTE: SUBMISSIONS ARE OPEN TO ARTISTS OF ALL BACKGROUNDS, DENOMINATIONS, FAITHS, CREEDS, RELIGIONS, and other IDEALS. We believe that Jewish identity and culture are specific manifestations of universal human cravings for spiritual, ethical, moral and worldly joy. 'Matrilineal descent' is neither important nor necessary.

Eligible plays:

Must contain significant Jewish themes, characters, content, or points of view. Must creatively respond to the prompt: 'If not now, when?' Must be relevant to and inspired by campus life Will have 6 or fewer actors Do not need to be created for this Contest, but should not have already been published

Plays submitted can be on any topic, with any characters, but readers will be evaluating the ten minute plays in relation to these teachings, and the ways they relate to the Hillel's themes of balance and individual complexity. Unlike the Jewish Plays Contest, the ten minute play will not receive a formal development process.

The Contest will accept up to 500 plays. jQUAD is managed by Artistic Producer Will Steinberger and Literary Manager Heather Helinsky, and will feature a Selection Committee of professional JPP Artist Panel readers and a Student Panel from multiple New York City Schools.

Up to six plays will be selected for production. Selected playwrights will receive an honorarium, recognition in the national press, and four complimentary tickets to the performances on April 3 & 4, 2027.

Full guidelines and the application can be found at: https://jewishplaysproject.org/jquad

Please note that while we accept plays in many formats, we prefer the Dramatists Guild Standard Format. Please direct all questions for contest to literary@jewishplaysproject.org

jQUAD is a new initiative of the Immersive Jewish Experiences Committee at UJA Federation of New York, and will be housed at Pace University's Sands College of Performing Arts.

About The Jewish Plays Project

The Jewish Plays Project, founded in 2011, identifies, develops, and presents new works of theater via one-of-a-kind explorations of contemporary Jewish identity between audiences, artists, and patrons. The JPP's innovative and competitive development process engages Jewish communities in the vetting, selecting, and championing of new voices and secures mainstream production opportunities for the best new plays.

The JPP has featured some of the best artists working in New York, including writers David Hein and Irene Sankoff (Come from Away), Robert Askins (Hand to God), and Lauren Yee (Cambodian Rock Band); directors Marc Bruni (Beautiful), Daniella Topol (Artistic Director, Rattlestick Playwrights Theatre), and Tamilla Woodard (WP Theater, 3LD); and actors Andrew Polk (The Band's Visit), Ronald Guttman (Mad Men, Homeland), Kirrilee Berger (Amazon's Just Add Magic), and Obie and Drama Desk nominee Marcia Jean Kurtz.

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