Jennifer Lopez has her sights set on Broadway, as long as it's the right project! During a recent radio appearance, the singer was asked if she would ever star in a Broadway show, to which she replied that she would if the right thing were to come along.

"It's always about, 'this is the right thing at the right time for me,'" she said. "I want to do something that challenges me in a way, and not maybe the thing that's expected. So we'll see. I don't know."

She went on to say that she believes that eight shows a week is very difficult and if she were to do it, she would ask for six days in her contract.

Check out the full clip below!

In other JLo news, she recently performed "Don't Rain On My Parade" from Funny Girl in an exclusive video clip from her upcoming CBS special, The JLO Show. Check that out here. She recently starred in the film adaptation of the musical Kiss of the Spider-Woman.

About Jennifer Lopez

Lopez first gained national attention as a dancer on In Living Color before emerging as a leading film actress in the late 1990s with performances in Selena, Anaconda, Out of Sight, and The Cell. She expanded her career into music with her debut album On the 6, which produced her first number-one single, “If You Had My Love.” In 2001, she made history as the first woman to simultaneously top the U.S. album and box office charts with J.Lo and The Wedding Planner. Her early music career continued with chart-topping releases including J to tha L–O! The Remixes and This Is Me… Then, yielding multiple number-one singles.

Throughout the 2000s, Lopez became one of Hollywood’s highest-paid actresses, particularly known for her work in romantic comedies such as Maid in Manhattan, Shall We Dance?, and Monster-in-Law, while maintaining a successful recording career that included her Spanish-language album Como Ama una Mujer and the global hit “On the Floor” from Love?. After starring in the television drama Shades of Blue, her film career saw renewed critical attention with her performance in Hustlers, followed by leading roles in projects including Marry Me, The Mother, This Is Me… Now: A Love Story, and Atlas, as well as acclaimed supporting performances in Unstoppable and Kiss of the Spider Woman.

Across music and film, Lopez has sold more than 80 million records worldwide and appeared in films that have grossed over $3 billion globally. Her honors include a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Billboard Icon Award, multiple American Music and MTV Video Music Awards, and several Guinness World Records. She has been recognized by Time and Forbes among the world’s most influential figures.

Up next, The JLo Show will premiere on Thanksgiving. Tracing her journey from the Bronx to global icon, Lopez delivers a production that is as intimate as it is spectacular, backed by a full orchestra, vocal ensemble, and 16 dancers. The show blends her most iconic hits with personal storytelling, featuring the artists and songs that influenced her. The result is a show that feels modern, nostalgic, and timeless.

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