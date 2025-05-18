Jennifer Hudson Joins SMASH Broadway Cast On Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Jennifer Hudson came to see the Broadway musical Smash this past Thursday. The show is based on the hit TV show on NBC in which she had numerous guest appearances. Hudson is also a producer of the Broadway show.

During the curtain call, she even joined the cast on stage. At the request of songwriter Marc Shaiman, she sang the song "I Can't Let Go," which is from the show. Before singing, she said, "It is such an honor to watch you guys do what you do. It inspires you, that's what this show has done."

Smash is currently Tony nominated for Best Choreography, Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical, Best Lighting Design, Best Sound Design, Best Orchestrations. For more information, read the article from Parade here.

About Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Kate Hudson (born September 12, 1981), also known by her nickname J.Hud, is an American singer, actress, and television personality. Having received numerous accolades for her work in music, film, television, and theater, Hudson became the youngest woman and third African-American recipient of all four major American entertainment awards: Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony (EGOT) in 2022. She was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2013, and Time named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2020.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas