Jeff Daniels, Julianne Moore & More Will Guest on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN Next Week

Nationally Syndicated morning talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" announces THE LINEUP of guests appearing on the show the week of Sept. 21-25.

Interviews and segments will be a mix of IN-STUDIO and VIDEO CHAT.

Monday, Sept. 21 - Actress KIM CATTRALL talks about the series "Filthy Rich," Kelly and Ryan catch up with ALI WENTWORTH and speak about her podcast "Go Ask Ali," and "Live's Money Savings @ Home Week" begins with financial expert FARNOOSH TORABI sharing ways to save at the supermarket.

Tuesday, Sept. 22 - Comedian KEN JEONG returns to "Live" to talk about "The Masked Singer" and "I Can See Your Voice," and Kelly and Ryan chat with JEAN CHATZKY about revamping home budgets for "Live's Money Savings @ Home Week."

Wednesday, Sept. 23 - Kelly and Ryan speak with actor CHACE CRAWFORD about the series "The Boys," television host SUNNY HOSTIN talks about her memoir "I Am These Truths," and "Live's Money Savings @ Home Week" continues with REBECCA JARVIS talking about different ways to pay off debt.

Thursday, Sept. 24 - Actor JEFF DANIELS discusses the series "The Comey Rule," Kelly and Ryan interview CAROLE BASKIN about "Dancing with the Stars," and BOLA SOKUMBI talks about saving for emergencies for "Live's Money Savings @ Home Week."

Friday, Sept. 25 - Kelly and Ryan talk to JULIANNE MOORE about the film "The Glorias," SHAQUILLE O'NEAL returns to "Live," and "Live's Money Savings @ Home Week" concludes with MONICA MANGIN sharing home bargains designed to help viewers "sleep easy @ home."

